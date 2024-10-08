UFC posts its "most exciting division"

RichardHarrow
'arrow
@Brown
- Joined
- Nov 28, 2005
- Messages
- 3,520
- Reaction score
- 4,046
Would Poatan wear the crown in a division like this?
I invited a prompt as discussion. I didn’t make the claim. Your response is a projection to an earlier idiot version of yourself.Comparing Poatan to a 155 division when he's 230 minimum is next level retardium.
It's like asking "broo if Jones and MM were the same size who would win?". Like, totally impossible to even analyze so it's just fantasy lol. Should have probably just made this thread about the LW division.
I invited a prompt as discussion. I didn’t make the claim. Your response is a projection to an earlier idiot version of yourself.