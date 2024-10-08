UFC posts its "most exciting division"

Comparing Poatan to a 155 division when he's 230 minimum is next level retardium.

It's like asking "broo if Jones and MM were the same size who would win?". Like, totally impossible to even analyze so it's just fantasy lol. Should have probably just made this thread about the LW division.

GO0gYldWQAA2WFe.jpg
 
155 has been the most exciting division for a long time..
 
13Seconds said:
I invited a prompt as discussion. I didn’t make the claim. Your response is a projection to an earlier idiot version of yourself.

 
Imo the UFC's lightweight division is filled with talent but it's getting decimated with awful matchmaking. This division is also the victim of some of the most mindblowing ranking system of any division, which messes up the matchmaking further.
 
Figured it would be BW or LW but Middleweight for me personally is my favorite division currently, so many fighters that are must watch and a lot of promising prospects on the rise.
 
RichardHarrow said:
I invited a prompt as discussion. I didn’t make the claim. Your response is a projection to an earlier idiot version of yourself.

You asked how a LHW would do at 155, and this is what you come up with for a reply.
 
