UFC posts 1h video with every Chimaev fight so far!

Non-stop entertainment from "Crash Bandicoot" as Michael Venom Page recently labelled him:







I struggle to remember a more dominant debut, Jon Anik concludes at the end of round 1 that Khamzat is leading with 10-8. But in fact, one of the judges scored it 10-7(!)



A second fight that's just as crazy, the same kind of dominance from the very first moment - but this time down at 170 lbs



Then back up to middleweight for a brutal one punch KO just 15 seconds in...



Down to 170 again, talking to Dana and the UFC management while carrying around Li Jingliang. Then putting the guy to sleep without taking anything back.



Huge step-up in competition, due to him being too good against Li. Takes on the recent title challenger Gilbert Burns, shocking him in round 1.

Then back-and-forth action for what probably should have been FOTY over Glover vs Jiri. At least it's the fight people are talking about more.



Absolutely toying with Kevin Holland in a catchweight fight! A year later Holland KO'd Ponzinibbio, submitted Chiesa and went "toe to toe" with Della Maddalena in a split dec.

Underrated performance imo.



His first fight against somebody who has reached the top. Some are advocating for a 10-8 round in the first. I'm not sure, but at least he won it clearly and had Usman in really bad spots.

Obviously not a good second round at all, but he had an injured hand and was smart to save it for the last round, where he fought through the pain. Good fight!



His second fight against somebody who has reached the top. Total control from the first second, and unlike Usman his opponent here in Whittaker couldn't handle it. Another brutal finish.