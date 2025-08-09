UFC ON ESPN 72 underdog pick of the night

Virtually every card there is a fighter who beats the odds. Which fighter do you think is most likely to this card?
Main Card
Roman Dolidze +275 (dog) vs. Anthony Hernandez -345
Steve Erceg -575 vs. Ode Osbourne +425 (dog)
Iasmin Lucindo -192 vs. Angela Hill +160 (dog)
Andre Fili +200 (dog) vs. Christian Rodriguez -245
Miles Johns +205 (dog) vs. Jean Matsumoto -250
Eryk Anders + 390 (dog) vs. Christian Leroy Duncan -520
Prelims
Julius Walker -700 vs. Raffael Cerqueira +500
Elijah Smith -800 vs. Toshiomi Kazama +550 (dog)
Joselyne Edwards -395 vs. Priscila Cachoeira +310 (dog)
Uroš Medić -340 vs. Gilbert Urbina +270 (dog)
Gabriella Fernandes -440 vs. Julija Stoliarenko +340 (dog)
Cody Brudage -170 vs Eric Mcconico +142 (dog)
Magny pulls out another win like the champ he is bringing me to 14-12 over all. This next card is a tough one for me, I don’t really trust anyone to pull off the upset. But I’ve decided I’m once again going to lean on the old faithful. Angela hill for me!
Tough night for the dogs, only winners were Duncan (who no one picked) and Magny. Shoutout to last cards winners. @Hymen Crusher @Koala @theincognito @ChrisBenoit
