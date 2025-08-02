UFC ON ESPN 71 underdog pick of the night

Virtually every card there is a fighter who beats the odds. Which fighter do you think is most likely to this card?
Taira −335 vs. Park +275 (dog)
Rebecki −200 vs. Duncan +180 (dog)
Ribovics −250 vs. Brener +215 (dog)
Rosa −185 vs. Cornolle +165 (dog)
Magny +165 (dog) vs. dos Santos -180
Vallejos −440 vs. Silva +360 (dog)
— PRELIMINARY CARD —
Nakamura −405 vs. Fletcher +310 (dog)
Vieira −205 vs. Gore +175 (dog)
Pulyaev −150 vs. Klein +140 (dog)
Estevam −550 vs. Bunes +400 (dog)
Souza +195 (dog) vs. Rodriguez -220
Yannis +500 (dog) vs. Bashi -700
Another big night for the dogs, dangerous davey pulled through for me like a champ bringing me to 13-12 over all. This week I’m going with Magny.
Shoutout to last cards winners. @Neck&Neck @agibmxmma @Hdfi @Poirierfan @BEATDOWNS @TITS @theincognito @Reign Supreme @CroCopsLHK @Koala @Evbo @Trupsi @rollthedice @gentel @Kowboy On Sherdog @BFoe @Ares Black @Luthien @Deltron 6060 @Aurelian @Serge421 @mkess101 @Siver! @ChrisBenoit
