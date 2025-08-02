  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

UFC ON ESPN 71 underdog pick of the night

D

doozer

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Feb 5, 2013
Messages
908
Reaction score
490
Virtually every card there is a fighter who beats the odds. Which fighter do you think is most likely to this card?

Taira −335 vs. Park +275 (dog)
Rebecki −200 vs. Duncan +180 (dog)
Ribovics −250 vs. Brener +215 (dog)
Rosa −185 vs. Cornolle +165 (dog)
Magny +165 (dog) vs. dos Santos -180
Vallejos −440 vs. Silva +360 (dog)

— PRELIMINARY CARD —
Nakamura −405 vs. Fletcher +310 (dog)
Vieira −205 vs. Gore +175 (dog)
Pulyaev −150 vs. Klein +140 (dog)
Estevam −550 vs. Bunes +400 (dog)
Souza +195 (dog) vs. Rodriguez -220
Yannis +500 (dog) vs. Bashi -700

Another big night for the dogs, dangerous davey pulled through for me like a champ bringing me to 13-12 over all. This week I’m going with Magny.

Shoutout to last cards winners. @Neck&Neck @agibmxmma @Hdfi @Poirierfan @BEATDOWNS @TITS @theincognito @Reign Supreme @CroCopsLHK @Koala @Evbo @Trupsi @rollthedice @gentel @Kowboy On Sherdog @BFoe @Ares Black @Luthien @Deltron 6060 @Aurelian @Serge421 @mkess101 @Siver! @ChrisBenoit
 
Last edited:
doozer said:
Shoutout to last cards winners. @Luthien
Click to expand...
smug_cat_by_khuanlertmai-dbbekwp.jpg
 
I think I'll take Park, tough picks this week. Klein was going to be my other option but I know nothing about his opponent so I'll stay away from that one.
 
If Rebecca calls for a Batman's help again and Ref wont get a point off atleast for that - im done with this sport
rebecca-tried-to-cheat-calling-for-batman-help-via-bat-v0-r5x6rq4nm9xd1.jpeg
 
Anyone think Tresean Gore’s got a shot against Vieira? I was kinda considering it 🤔 Rodolfo’s UFC run has not been very impressive. Gores athletic, a power puncher, and has a mean headlock/guillotine choke. Viera was choked out by fluffy Hernandez, it could always happen again… All the makings for an upset, baby!
 
Trupsi said:
Also Magny is the dog, and same for Souza.
You should check the odds on fightodds.

I'm going with Cornolle.
Click to expand...
Omg that’s the last time I trust chat gpt to do that for me (yes I know never take chat gpt as fact). Last card I couldn’t find a regular version and it worked so well. Other sites have messed it up but never this bad. I just can’t copy paste from the betting site.

But the least I could do is check my work
 
Mickey Mick said:
Anyone think Tresean Gore’s got a shot against Vieira? I was kinda considering it 🤔 Rodolfo’s UFC run has not been very impressive. Gores athletic, a power puncher, and has a mean headlock/guillotine choke. Viera was choked out by fluffy Hernandez, it could always happen again… All the makings for an upset, baby!
Click to expand...
i haven’t been impressed by Viera who came into the ufc with so much hype. But to be fair fluffy seemed a nobody at the time who just toughed it out, that loss has aged well.

I am rooting for gore as a tuf fighter. But listening to shilling and Duffy it doesn’t look promising, that said as someone else said already, this looks like a hard card to pick dogs. No one looks amazing.
 
Brenner seems like a guy you can never quite count out of a fight, also gore has the tools to win if he can get his mind right
 
I've smashed underdog bets the last two cards, I reckon tonight will be going back to failure across the board for me, but:

Cornolle
Brener
Rebecki

I want to bet on Bashi losing (wasn't impressed after the hype he had running into his UFC debut) but I just can't see him losing against Yannis
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

D
UFC 317 underdog pick of the night
2 3 4
Replies
66
Views
2K
oldschoolmmafan
oldschoolmmafan
D
UFC ON ABC 8 underdog pick of the night
2
Replies
28
Views
833
El Fernas
El Fernas
Jackonfire
  • Sticky
Media UFC on ESPN 71 - Taira vs. Park Official Weigh-in: Fri. 8/1 at 11am ET
Replies
7
Views
161
vinnie245
vinnie245
D
UFC fight night 253 underdog pick of the night.
Replies
8
Views
522
doozer
D
D
UFC ON ESPN 70 underdog pick of the night
2 3
Replies
42
Views
784
Deltron 6060
Deltron 6060

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,003
Messages
57,638,260
Members
175,788
Latest member
diegomorales

Share this page

Back
Top