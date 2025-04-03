Jackonfire
Main Card (ESPN / ESPN+ 9pm ET / 6pm PT)
145: Josh Emmett (19-4) vs. Lerone Murphy (15-0, 1NC)
145: Pat Sabatini (19-5) vs. Joanderson Brito (17-4-1)
135: Cortavious Romious (9-3) vs. Lee Chang-ho (10-1)
HW: Uran Satybaldiec (8-0) vs. Martin Buday (14-2)
185: Brad Tavares (20-11) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (37-18)
185: Torrez Finney (10-0) vs. Robert Valentin (11-4, 1NC)
Preliminary Card (ESPN / ESPN+ 6pm ET / 3pm PT)
125: Ode' Osbourne (12-8, 1NC) vs. Luis Gurule (10-0)
W125: Diana Belbiţă (15-9) vs. Dione Barbosa (7-3)
170: Rhys McKee (13-6-1) vs. Daniel Frunza (9-2)
115: Loma Lookboonmee (9-3) vs. Istela Nunes (6-5, 1NC)
135: Victor Henry (27-4, 1NC) vs. Pedro Falcão (16-4)
115: Vanessa Demopoulos (11-6) vs. Talita Alencar (5-1-1)
Betting Odds
