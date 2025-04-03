Media UFC on ESPN 65 - Emmett vs. Murphy Official Weigh-in: Fri 4/4 at 12pm ET

N3E133T.jpg




Main Card (ESPN / ESPN+ 9pm ET / 6pm PT)
145: Josh Emmett (19-4) vs. Lerone Murphy (15-0, 1NC)
145: Pat Sabatini (19-5) vs. Joanderson Brito (17-4-1)
135: Cortavious Romious (9-3) vs. Lee Chang-ho (10-1)
HW: Uran Satybaldiec (8-0) vs. Martin Buday (14-2)
185: Brad Tavares (20-11) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (37-18)
185: Torrez Finney (10-0) vs. Robert Valentin (11-4, 1NC)


Preliminary Card (ESPN / ESPN+ 6pm ET / 3pm PT)
125: Ode' Osbourne (12-8, 1NC) vs. Luis Gurule (10-0)
135: Davey Grant (16-7) vs. Daniel Santos (12-2)
W125: Diana Belbiţă (15-9) vs. Dione Barbosa (7-3)
170: Rhys McKee (13-6-1) vs. Daniel Frunza (9-2)
115: Loma Lookboonmee (9-3) vs. Istela Nunes (6-5, 1NC)
135: Victor Henry (27-4, 1NC) vs. Pedro Falcão (16-4)
115: Vanessa Demopoulos (11-6) vs. Talita Alencar (5-1-1)




Head over to SPORTSBOOK MMA and use your vcash to place bets on this card





UFC Vegas 105 Weigh-in Results: 2 Fighters Heavy; 1 Fight Off

www.sherdog.com

UFC Vegas 105 Weigh-in Results: 2 Fighters Heavy; 1 Fight Off

The Ultimate Fighting Championship kicks off a relatively light April schedule with its return to Las Vegas after two international events. The 12-fight card is now official after the UFC Vegas 105 weigh-ins took place, although one fight has been removed from the event.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com


UFC Vegas 105 Weigh-in Results:

Josh Emmett (146) vs. Lerone Murphy (145.5)
Joanderson Brito (146) vs. Pat Sabatini (145.5)
Chang Ho Lee (136) vs. Cortavious Romious (139.5)*
Gerald Meerschaert (185) vs. Brad Tavares (185.5)
Luis Gurule (125) vs. OdeOsbourne (125.5)
Torrez Finney (186) vs. Robert Valentin (185.5)
Davey Grant (135.5) vs. Daniel Santos (N/A)**
Dione Barbosa (126) vs. Diana Belbita (125.5)
Daniel Frunza (170.5) vs. Rhys McKee(171)
Istela Nunes (115) vs. Loma Lookboonmee (115)
Pedro Falcao (136) vs. Victor Henry (135.5)
Martin Buday (266) vs. Uran Satybaldiev (222.5)
Talita Alencar (115) vs. Vanessa Demopoulos (116)


*Romious missed weight by 3.5 pounds and will be fined a percentage of his purse.
**Santos did not weigh-in and the fight is off.
 
Josh Emmett fina knock this dork out so bad he's gonna wake back up fighting for FCC.
 
one of the shittiest cards this year? Murphy is a point fighter whos gonna stink the place up, then who the fook are the rest of the fighters? probably some contender series cans

ufc is dying
 
vinnie245 said:
www.mmafighting.com

UFC Vegas 105 weigh-in results: Daniel Santos fails to show up, another fighter badly misses weight

Chaos ensued at the UFC Vegas 105 weigh-ins, as one fight was cancelled, another missed weight, and one fighter holding a massive weight advantage over his opponent.
www.mmafighting.com www.mmafighting.com
Daniel Santos didnt weigh in at all and Cortavious Romious missed weight by 3.5 pounds
If im Chang Ho Lee i say fuck Romious for missing weight and give me Davey Grant seeing as they are both bantamweights.
Coronavirus didnt show up in shape and healthy?!?
 
Hmmm to watch Wrestlemania or this card that on paper, looks like a steaming pile of shit?

Tough one!
 
Danespina said:
It ain't Mania weekend yet. There will be no UFC card that week.
You're right. It's a good thing you told me because I spent this whole morning getting ready for it lol fuck sakes.

Ah well, I still will probably just play video games and have this shit card on as background noise.
 
Jackonfire said:

War Loma..

I really like that girl. The ONLY Thai in the org. I always wish her the best.
 
