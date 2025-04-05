Jackonfire
Saturday 04.05.2025 at 06:00 PM ET
Venue: UFC Apex
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
MMA Bouts: 12
Commentary: Dominick Cruz, Michael Bisping, and Brendan Fitzgerald
Main Card (ESPN / ESPN+ 9pm ET / 6pm PT)
145: Josh Emmett (19-4) vs. Lerone Murphy (15-0, 1NC)
145: Pat Sabatini (19-5) vs. Joanderson Brito (17-4-1)
135: Cortavious Romious (9-3) vs. Lee Chang-ho (10-1)
185: Brad Tavares (20-11) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (37-18)
125: Ode' Osbourne (12-8, 1NC) vs. Luis Gurule (10-0)
185: Torrez Finney (10-0) vs. Robert Valentin (11-4, 1NC)
Preliminary Card (ESPN / ESPN+ 6pm ET / 3pm PT)
W125: Diana Belbiţă (15-9) vs. Dione Barbosa (7-3)
170: Rhys McKee (13-6-1) vs. Daniel Frunza (9-2)
115: Loma Lookboonmee (9-3) vs. Istela Nunes (6-5, 1NC)
135: Victor Henry (27-4, 1NC) vs. Pedro Falcão (16-4)
HW: Uran Satybaldiec (8-0) vs. Martin Buday (14-2)
115: Vanessa Demopoulos (11-6) vs. Talita Alencar (5-1-1)
Joanderson Brito (146) vs. Pat Sabatini (145.5)
Chang Ho Lee (136) vs. Cortavious Romious (139.5)*
Gerald Meerschaert (185) vs. Brad Tavares (185.5)
Luis Gurule (125) vs. OdeOsbourne (125.5)
Torrez Finney (186) vs. Robert Valentin (185.5)
Davey Grant (135.5) vs. Daniel Santos (N/A)**
Dione Barbosa (126) vs. Diana Belbita (125.5)
Daniel Frunza (170.5) vs. Rhys McKee(171)
Istela Nunes (115) vs. Loma Lookboonmee (115)
Pedro Falcao (136) vs. Victor Henry (135.5)
Martin Buday (266) vs. Uran Satybaldiev (222.5)
Talita Alencar (115) vs. Vanessa Demopoulos (116)
*Romious missed weight by 3.5 pounds and will be fined a percentage of his purse.
**Santos did not weigh-in and the fight is off.
UFC Vegas 105: Fighter Faceoffs
UFC Vegas 105: Fighter Faceoffs
How to Watch UFC Vegas 105 ‘Emmett vs. Murphy’
How to Watch UFC Vegas 105 ‘Emmett vs. Murphy’
A featherweight showdown slotting Josh Emmett opposite Lerone Murphy will draw top billing for the Ultimate Fighting Championship on Saturday at the UFC Apex.
www.sherdog.com
UFC Vegas 105 ‘Emmett vs. Murphy’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring
UFC Vegas 105 ‘Emmett vs. Murphy’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring
Sherdog's live UFC Vegas 105 coverage will begin Saturday at 6 p.m. ET. The event is also known as UFC on ESPN 65.
www.sherdog.com
