Saturday 04.05.2025 at 06:00 PM ET
Venue: UFC Apex
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
MMA Bouts: 12
Commentary: Dominick Cruz, Michael Bisping, and Brendan Fitzgerald

azFXS9Y.jpg




Main Card (ESPN / ESPN+ 9pm ET / 6pm PT)
145: Josh Emmett (19-4) vs. Lerone Murphy (15-0, 1NC)
145: Pat Sabatini (19-5) vs. Joanderson Brito (17-4-1)
135: Cortavious Romious (9-3) vs. Lee Chang-ho (10-1)
185: Brad Tavares (20-11) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (37-18)
125: Ode' Osbourne (12-8, 1NC) vs. Luis Gurule (10-0)
185: Torrez Finney (10-0) vs. Robert Valentin (11-4, 1NC)


Preliminary Card (ESPN / ESPN+ 6pm ET / 3pm PT)
W125: Diana Belbiţă (15-9) vs. Dione Barbosa (7-3)
170: Rhys McKee (13-6-1) vs. Daniel Frunza (9-2)
115: Loma Lookboonmee (9-3) vs. Istela Nunes (6-5, 1NC)
135: Victor Henry (27-4, 1NC) vs. Pedro Falcão (16-4)
HW: Uran Satybaldiec (8-0) vs. Martin Buday (14-2)
115: Vanessa Demopoulos (11-6) vs. Talita Alencar (5-1-1)



UFC Vegas 105 Weigh-in Results:

Josh Emmett (146) vs. Lerone Murphy (145.5)
Joanderson Brito (146) vs. Pat Sabatini (145.5)
Chang Ho Lee (136) vs. Cortavious Romious (139.5)*
Gerald Meerschaert (185) vs. Brad Tavares (185.5)
Luis Gurule (125) vs. OdeOsbourne (125.5)
Torrez Finney (186) vs. Robert Valentin (185.5)
Davey Grant (135.5) vs. Daniel Santos (N/A)**
Dione Barbosa (126) vs. Diana Belbita (125.5)
Daniel Frunza (170.5) vs. Rhys McKee(171)
Istela Nunes (115) vs. Loma Lookboonmee (115)
Pedro Falcao (136) vs. Victor Henry (135.5)
Martin Buday (266) vs. Uran Satybaldiev (222.5)
Talita Alencar (115) vs. Vanessa Demopoulos (116)


*Romious missed weight by 3.5 pounds and will be fined a percentage of his purse.
**Santos did not weigh-in and the fight is off.




UFC Vegas 105: Fighter Faceoffs




How to Watch UFC Vegas 105 ‘Emmett vs. Murphy’

A featherweight showdown slotting Josh Emmett opposite Lerone Murphy will draw top billing for the Ultimate Fighting Championship on Saturday at the UFC Apex.
UFC Vegas 105 ‘Emmett vs. Murphy’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring

Sherdog's live UFC Vegas 105 coverage will begin Saturday at 6 p.m. ET. The event is also known as UFC on ESPN 65.
Betting Odds

3676.png

3671.png




Head over to SPORTSBOOK MMA and use your vcash to place bets on this card



A Gift to the Forum







iRCsb4C.gif
fc9RiCD.png
 
Siver! said:
122672-4791346.png


LET'S GO!

I feel pretty happy with these picks, so naturally I'm only getting 3 or 4 right tonight lol
Click to expand...

I know exactly how you feel.
 
Last edited:
Even though this card is weak on paper, i'm excited to spend the evening with my vfamily.

Y'all saw the one of one Topps Royalty triple auto of DW/Bruce/and DC was pulled on release day? Apparently Tom Brady wants the card.
 
Will try and tune into this one, however flying to Nepal as it’s on. Let’s hope the plane wifi is strong enough!
 

