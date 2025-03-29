UFC on ESPN 64 Underdog pick of the night

In virtually every card at least one underdog beats the odds. Who do you think is the most likely to this card?
Shoutout to all those who picked right. @Thesnake101 @Serge421 @xhaydenx @Siver! (i took the top one you seemed to think would win, holland).
Catch up shoutouts for ufc fight night 251 picks @TITS with the only correct pick that night!
For this card I’m going with CJ Vergara
- Brandon Moreno -245 vs. Steve Erceg +200
- Drew Dober -120 vs. Manuel Torres +100
- Kelvin Gastelum +250 vs. Joe Pyfer -310
- Vince Morales +370 vs. Raul Rosas Jr. -485
- David Martinez -410 vs. Saimon Oliveira +320
- Kevin Borjas +125 vs. Ronaldo Rodriguez -150
- Edgar Chairez -260 vs. CJ Vergara +210
- Ateba Gautier -440 vs. Jose Daniel Medina +340
- Melquizael Costa +140 vs. Christian Rodriguez -170
- Loopy Godinez -265 vs. Julia Polastri +215
- Rafa Garcia -485 vs. Vinc Pichel +370/li>
- Jamall Emmers -375 vs. Gabriel Miranda +295
- Austin Hubbard +145 vs. MarQuel Mederos -165
