UFC on ESPN 64 Underdog pick of the night

In virtually every card at least one underdog beats the odds. Who do you think is the most likely to this card?

  • Brandon Moreno -245 vs. Steve Erceg +200
  • Drew Dober -120 vs. Manuel Torres +100
  • Kelvin Gastelum +250 vs. Joe Pyfer -310
  • Vince Morales +370 vs. Raul Rosas Jr. -485
  • David Martinez -410 vs. Saimon Oliveira +320
  • Kevin Borjas +125 vs. Ronaldo Rodriguez -150
  • Edgar Chairez -260 vs. CJ Vergara +210
  • Ateba Gautier -440 vs. Jose Daniel Medina +340
  • Melquizael Costa +140 vs. Christian Rodriguez -170
  • Loopy Godinez -265 vs. Julia Polastri +215
  • Rafa Garcia -485 vs. Vinc Pichel +370/li>
  • Jamall Emmers -375 vs. Gabriel Miranda +295
  • Austin Hubbard +145 vs. MarQuel Mederos -165
Alas. Last card I abandoned Wood who I thought was the best pick and ended up going with Edwards. A ton of upsets, but I picked wrong. My new record is 6-4.
Shoutout to all those who picked right. @Thesnake101 @Serge421 @xhaydenx @Siver! (i took the top one you seemed to think would win, holland).
Catch up shoutouts for ufc fight night 251 picks @TITS with the only correct pick that night!

For this card I’m going with CJ Vergara
 
My top underdog pick I'll lock in as Gastelum.

I also think Torres, Vergara and Hubbard win.

I think this is more a card for the favourites, though, so I think maybe 3 underdogs win maximum.
 
I guess Morales and Erceg would be my picks.

Morales is sorta scrambly enough to possibly not get caught in a sub by Rosas. If he can keep doing that, Rosa will slow down and Morales could win. Morales has better boxing too.

Both my picks for this thread are totally riding odds though. Those are just the two who are big enough dogs for me to consider.
 
Siver! said:
My top underdog pick I'll lock in as Gastelum.

I also think Torres, Vergara and Hubbard win.

I think this is more a card for the favourites, though, so I think maybe 3 underdogs win maximum.
I like that you lean Vergara too. Hubbard might have been my next pick if I needed one.
 
xhaydenx said:
I guess Morales and Erceg would be my picks.

Morales is sorta scrambly enough to possibly not get caught in a sub by Rosas. If he can keep doing that, Rosa will slow down and Morales could win. Morales has better boxing too.

Both my picks for this thread are totally riding odds though. Those are just the two who are big enough dogs for me to consider.
They are definitely bold picks!
 
