UFC on ESPN 63 PBP/Discussion

Main Card (ESPN2 / ESPN+)
|Welterweight
|Colby Covington
|vs.
|Joaquin Buckley
|Featherweight
|Cub Swanson
|vs.
|Billy Quarantillo
|Flyweight
|Manel Kape
|vs.
|Bruno Gustavo da Silva
|Light Heavyweight
|Vitor Petrino
|vs.
|Dustin Jacoby
|Bantamweight
|Adrian Yanez
|vs.
|Daniel Marcos
|Light Heavyweight
|Navajo Stirling
|vs.
|Tuco Tokkos
Preliminary Card (ESPNews / ESPN+)
|Lightweight
|Michael Johnson
|vs.
|Ottman Azaitar
|Lightweight
|Joel Alvarez
|vs.
|Drakkar Klose
|Featherweight
|Sean Woodson
|vs.
|Fernando Padilla
|Featherweight
|Miles Johns
|vs.
|Felipe Lima
|Women's Flyweight
|Miranda Maverick
|vs.
|Jamey-Lyn Horth
|Bantamweight
|Davey Grant
|vs.
|Ramon Taveras
|Women's Strawweight
|Josefine Lindgren Knutsson
|vs.
|Piera Rodriguez