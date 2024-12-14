UFC on ESPN 63 PBP/Discussion

Main Card (ESPN2 / ESPN+)
WelterweightColby Covingtonvs.Joaquin Buckley
FeatherweightCub Swansonvs.Billy Quarantillo
FlyweightManel Kapevs.Bruno Gustavo da Silva
Light HeavyweightVitor Petrinovs.Dustin Jacoby
BantamweightAdrian Yanezvs.Daniel Marcos
Light HeavyweightNavajo Stirlingvs.Tuco Tokkos
Preliminary Card (ESPNews / ESPN+)
LightweightMichael Johnsonvs.Ottman Azaitar
LightweightJoel Alvarezvs.Drakkar Klose
FeatherweightSean Woodsonvs.Fernando Padilla
FeatherweightMiles Johnsvs.Felipe Lima
Women's FlyweightMiranda Maverickvs.Jamey-Lyn Horth
BantamweightDavey Grantvs.Ramon Taveras
Women's StrawweightJosefine Lindgren Knutssonvs.Piera Rodriguez
 
I posted this early just in case nobody else does.

I'll be in Vegas again watching/betting on the fights, but I'll still try to post here in-between fights.
 
