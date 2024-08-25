UFC on ESPN 62 Bonuses: Four Take Home $50K
Four fighters walked away with $50,000 bonuses in a night filled with finishes at UFC on ESPN 62 on Saturday.
Veteran middleweight contender JaredCannonier
and up-and-coming Brazilian CaioBorralho
(17-1) delivered as advertised in the UFC Vegas 96headliner at The Apex in Las Vegas. While Borralho took the lead inthe first round, Cannonier regained some momentum as the fightprogressed. Both fighters rocked each other, going toe-to-toe in abarnburner that had many online scorecards tied at two rounds eachway going into Round 5. Borralho knocked down Cannonier (17-8) afinal time in the last stanza to seal a unanimous decision victory.Both fighters were awarded $50,000 for their “Fight of the Night”performance.
Meanwhile, middleweight veteran GeraldMeerschaert
(37-17) received a “Performance of the Night” bonusfor his come-from-behind upset of EdmenShahbazyan
(13-5). “GM 3” was dominated by Shahbazyan for thebetter part of two rounds before he turned the tables by forcing atap with an arm triangle with less than a minute left in the secondperiod.
Undefeated welterweight prospect MichaelMorales
(17-0) walked through divisional gatekeeper Neil Magny
(29-12) to earn the other POTN bonus. The second biggest bettingfavorite on the card, Moraes knocked Magny down with a brutal elbowand rained devastating ground-and-pound to secure a stoppage in thefinal seconds of the opening frame.