UFC on ESPN 62 PBP/Discussion

1724538730930.jpeg

Main Card (ESPN+)​
MiddleweightJared Cannoniervs.Caio Borralho
Women's StrawweightAngela Hillvs.Tabatha Ricci
MiddleweightRobert Valentin Freyvs.Ryan Loder
FeatherweightKaan Oflivs.Mairon Santos
WelterweightNeil Magnyvs.Michael Morales
MiddleweightEdmen Shahbazyanvs.Gerald Meerschaert
Preliminary Card (ESPN+)
LightweightDennis Buzukjavs.Francis Marshall
MiddleweightZachary Reesevs.José Daniel Medina
LightweightViacheslav Borshchevvs.James Llontop
Women's BantamweightJacqueline Cavalcantivs.Josiane Nunes
FeatherweightZygimantas Ramaskavs.Nathan Fletcher
Women's FlyweightWang Congvs.Victoria Leonardo
 
Let's go. For a shitty card, I have a lot of action on daily fantasy on this one due to some mispriced lines (imo) on the sites.

First fight I have a couple smaller plays with Cong over FS, and I spent up for her on DK in a couple lineups so need her to cover that massive price tag for those to be live.

Edit: Cong Wang is a helluva porn star name for a dude...
 
Oh fuck off. I had Fletcher in a DK lineup that's now dead.
 
mkess101 said:
Oh fuck off. I had Fletcher in a DK lineup that's now dead.
Click to expand...
I had Ramaska because of the staph infection photos that PR posted in the other thread.
 
Guld said:
I had Ramaska because of the staph infection photos that PR posted in the other thread.
Click to expand...

And now we both get 0 and have dead lineups. Ugh.
 
mkess101 said:
And now we both get 0 and have dead lineups. Ugh.
Click to expand...
I mean, I still get my money back. Zero profit, but I can just use that cash on another fight lol.
 
Guld said:
I mean, I still get my money back. Zero profit, but I can just use that cash on another fight lol.
Click to expand...

Ohh, you just had a bet on him. I have him in a DK lineup and it locks once the card starts. So I take a 0 for his score and my lineup is dead.
 
