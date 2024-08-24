UFC on ESPN 62 PBP/Discussion

PuertoRican
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Mar 15, 2012
- Messages
- 20,443
- Reaction score
- 6,038
Main Card (ESPN+)
|Middleweight
|Jared Cannonier
|vs.
|Caio Borralho
|Women's Strawweight
|Angela Hill
|vs.
|Tabatha Ricci
|Middleweight
|Robert Valentin Frey
|vs.
|Ryan Loder
|Featherweight
|Kaan Ofli
|vs.
|Mairon Santos
|Welterweight
|Neil Magny
|vs.
|Michael Morales
|Middleweight
|Edmen Shahbazyan
|vs.
|Gerald Meerschaert
Preliminary Card (ESPN+)
|Lightweight
|Dennis Buzukja
|vs.
|Francis Marshall
|Middleweight
|Zachary Reese
|vs.
|José Daniel Medina
|Lightweight
|Viacheslav Borshchev
|vs.
|James Llontop
|Women's Bantamweight
|Jacqueline Cavalcanti
|vs.
|Josiane Nunes
|Featherweight
|Zygimantas Ramaska
|vs.
|Nathan Fletcher
|Women's Flyweight
|Wang Cong
|vs.
|Victoria Leonardo