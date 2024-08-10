PBP UFC on ESPN 61: Tybura vs. Spivac 2 Official PBP Discussion: Sat. 8/10 at 5pm ET

Saturday 08.10.2024 at 05:00 PM ET
Venue: UFC Apex
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
MMA Bouts: 10
Commentary: Paul Felder, Michael Bisping, and Brendan Fitzgerald


yzSyL8i.jpg



Main card (ESPN / ESPN+ 7pm ET / 4pm PT)
HW: Marcin Tybura (25-8) vs. Serghei Spivac (16-4)
145: Damon Jackson @3-6-1, 1NC) vs. Chepe Mariscal (16-6, 1NC)
170: Danny Barlow (8-0) vs. Nikolay Veretennikov (12-4)
135: Chris Gutiérrez (20-6-2) vs. Quang Le (8-0)
W135: Yana Santos (14-8, 1NC) vs. Chelsea Chandler (6-2)
135: Toshiomi Kazama (10-4) vs. Charalampos Grigoriou (8-4)


Preliminary Card (ESPN / ESPN+ 5pm ET / 2pm PT)
W135: Karol Rosa (17-6) vs. Pannie Kianzad (17-8)
HW: Jhonata Diniz (7-0) vs. Karl Williams (10-1)
145: Youssef Zalal (14-5-1) vs. Jarno Errens (14-5-1)
115: Stephanie Luciano (5-1-1) vs. Talita Alencar (5-0-1)


UFC on ESPN 61 Weigh-in Results:

Marcin Tybura (252) vs. Serghei Spivac (238)
Damon Jackson (146) vs. Jose Mariscal (149.5)*
Danny Barlow (171.25)** vs. Nikolay Veretennikov (170.5)
Chris Gutierrez (136) vs. Quang Le(136)
Chelsea Chandler (141)*** vs. Yana Santos(135.5)
Charalampos Grigoriou (136) vs. Toshiomi Kazama (136)
Pannie Kianzad (135.5) vs. Karol Rosa(135.5)
Jhonata Diniz (258) vs. Karl Williams (243)
Jarno Errens (145.5) vs. Youssef Zalal (145.5)
Talita Alencar (115.5) vs. Stephanie Luciano (115)

* Mariscal missed the featherweight limit by 3.5 pounds and willbe fined 20% of his purse.
** Barlow missed weight the welterweight limit by .25 pounds andwill be fined 20% of his purse.
*** Chandler missed the bantamweight limit by five pounds andwill be fined a percentage of her purse.

How to Watch UFC on ESPN 61​

The Ultimate Fighting Championship will ship the Octagon back to the familiar haunts of the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, a headlining rematch between European heavyweights in tow.
UFC on ESPN 61 ‘Tybura vs. Spivac 2’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring​

Sherdog's live UFC on ESPN 61 coverage will begin Saturday at 5 p.m. ET.
Betting Odds
3406.png




