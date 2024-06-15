  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

PBP UFC on ESPN 58 Perez vs. Taira Official PBP Discussion: Sat. 6/15 at 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Who Wins?

  • Total voters
    5
  • This poll will close: .
Jackonfire

Jackonfire

BMF Mod
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Jun 14, 2009
Messages
66,958
Reaction score
87,662
Saturday 06.15.2024 at 07:00 PM ET
Venue: UFC Apex
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
MMA Bouts: 11
Commentary: Michael Bisping, Dominick Cruz, and John Gooden

OIuggoj.jpg



Main card (ESPN 2/ESPN+ 10pm ET / 7pm PT)
125: Alex Perez (25-8) vs. Tatsuro Taira (15-0)
135: Douglas Silva de Andrade (29-5) vs. Miles Johns (14-2)
145: Timothy Cuamba (8-2) vs. Lucas Almeida (14-3)
135: Brady Hiestand (7-2) vs. Garrett Armfield (10-3)
125: Asu Almabayev (19-2) vs. Jose Johnson (16-8)
170: Josh Quinlan (6-2) vs. Adam Fugitt (9-4)


Preliminary card (ESPN 2/ESPN+ 7pm ET / 4pm PT)
125: Jimmy Flick (17-7) vs. Nate Maness (15-3)
W125: Carli Judice (3-1) vs. Gabriella Fernandes (8-3)
145: Jeka Saragih (14-3) vs. Westin Wilson (16-9)
145: Melquizael Costa (20-7) vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (39-11)
115: Josefine Lindgren Knutsson (7-0) vs. Julia Polastri (12-3)


UFC on ESPN 58 Weigh-in Results:

Alex Perez (126) vs. Tatsuro Taira (126)
Douglas Silva de Andrade (136) vs. Miles Johns(135)
Timothy Cuamba (145) vs. Lucas Almeida (146)
Brady Hiestand (135) vs. Garrett Armfield (135.5)
Asu Almabaev (125.5) vs. Jose Johnson (126)
Josh Quinlan (169.5) vs. Adam Fugitt(170)
Tagir Ulanbekov (129.5)* vs. Joshua Van(125.5)
JimmyFlick (126) vs. Nathan Maness (125.5)
Carli Judice (126) vs. Gabriella Fernandes (125.5)
Jeka Saragih (145) vs. Westin Wilson (146)
Melquizael Costa (145) vs. Nuerdanbieke Shayilan (145.5)
Josefine Lindgren Knutsson (114.5) vs. Julia Polastri (116)

* Ulanbekov missed weight by 3.5 pounds and the fight has been canceled.




UFC Fight Night: Perez vs. Taira Face-Offs




How to Watch UFC on ESPN 58​

www.sherdog.com

How to Watch UFC on ESPN 58

The Ultimate Fighting Championship on Saturday will regroup inside the familiar haunts of the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, where Alex Perez collides with Tatsura Taira in a pivotal flyweight main event.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com



UFC on ESPN 58 ‘Perez vs. Taira’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring​

www.sherdog.com

UFC on ESPN 58 ‘Perez vs. Taira’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring

Sherdog's live UFC on ESPN 58 coverage will begin Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com




Betting Odds
3318.png




Head over to SPORTSBOOK MMA and use your vcash to place bets on this card


Sherdog YouTube


iRCsb4C.gif
fc9RiCD.png
 
It is still starting at the same time (7pmET) despite two fights falling through? Or will they do that think where they say they start at one time, but actually start 30 minutes later?
 
Pechan said:
I don't know who anyone in that card is.
Click to expand...
Taira is the only guy of value because hes young and good.

Almabaev is a BRAVE FC guy IIRC

Nobody here would be on a main card though for a real ppv
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Jackonfire
Media UFC on ESPN 58: Perez vs. Taira Official Weigh-Ins: Fri. 12 pm ET/ 9 am PT
Replies
15
Views
328
TempleoftheDog
TempleoftheDog
helax
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC on ESPN 58: 6.15 11:59pm ET Tatsuro Taira vs Alex Perez
Replies
0
Views
31
helax
helax
helax
  • Sportsbook Event
(PICK 1 ROUND ONLY)UFC on ESPN 58: 6.15 11:59pm ET Tatsuro Taira vs Alex Perez *Total Rounds*
Replies
0
Views
28
helax
helax
PurpleStorm
  • Poll
Pre-fight discussion UFC on ESPN 58 Perez vs. Taira June 15 Prelims at 4pm ET ESPN+
2
Replies
33
Views
954
WaylonMercy5150
WaylonMercy5150
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC Fight Night: Perez vs. Taira - Props, Parlays and Tapology Contest 6-15 7pm ET
2
Replies
31
Views
549
Krixes
Krixes

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,492
Messages
55,695,819
Members
174,901
Latest member
Wat

Share this page

Back
Top