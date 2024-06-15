Jackonfire
Saturday 06.15.2024 at 07:00 PM ET
Venue: UFC Apex
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
MMA Bouts: 11
Commentary: Michael Bisping, Dominick Cruz, and John Gooden
Main card (ESPN 2/ESPN+ 10pm ET / 7pm PT)
125: Alex Perez (25-8) vs. Tatsuro Taira (15-0)
135: Douglas Silva de Andrade (29-5) vs. Miles Johns (14-2)
145: Timothy Cuamba (8-2) vs. Lucas Almeida (14-3)
135: Brady Hiestand (7-2) vs. Garrett Armfield (10-3)
125: Asu Almabayev (19-2) vs. Jose Johnson (16-8)
170: Josh Quinlan (6-2) vs. Adam Fugitt (9-4)
Preliminary card (ESPN 2/ESPN+ 7pm ET / 4pm PT)
125: Jimmy Flick (17-7) vs. Nate Maness (15-3)
W125: Carli Judice (3-1) vs. Gabriella Fernandes (8-3)
145: Jeka Saragih (14-3) vs. Westin Wilson (16-9)
145: Melquizael Costa (20-7) vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (39-11)
115: Josefine Lindgren Knutsson (7-0) vs. Julia Polastri (12-3)
Douglas Silva de Andrade (136) vs. Miles Johns(135)
Timothy Cuamba (145) vs. Lucas Almeida (146)
Brady Hiestand (135) vs. Garrett Armfield (135.5)
Asu Almabaev (125.5) vs. Jose Johnson (126)
Josh Quinlan (169.5) vs. Adam Fugitt(170)
Tagir Ulanbekov (129.5)* vs. Joshua Van(125.5)
JimmyFlick (126) vs. Nathan Maness (125.5)
Carli Judice (126) vs. Gabriella Fernandes (125.5)
Jeka Saragih (145) vs. Westin Wilson (146)
Melquizael Costa (145) vs. Nuerdanbieke Shayilan (145.5)
Josefine Lindgren Knutsson (114.5) vs. Julia Polastri (116)
* Ulanbekov missed weight by 3.5 pounds and the fight has been canceled.
UFC Fight Night: Perez vs. Taira Face-Offs
Betting Odds
Head over to SPORTSBOOK MMA and use your vcash to place bets on this card
Sherdog YouTube
UFC Fight Night: Perez vs. Taira Face-Offs
How to Watch UFC on ESPN 58
How to Watch UFC on ESPN 58
The Ultimate Fighting Championship on Saturday will regroup inside the familiar haunts of the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, where Alex Perez collides with Tatsura Taira in a pivotal flyweight main event.
www.sherdog.com
UFC on ESPN 58 ‘Perez vs. Taira’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring
UFC on ESPN 58 ‘Perez vs. Taira’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring
Sherdog's live UFC on ESPN 58 coverage will begin Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.
www.sherdog.com
