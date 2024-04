UFC on ESPN 55: Nicolau vs. Perez

StewDogg11 said: I’ll take Perez at dog odds. I thought he looked good against Mokaev and could’ve conceivably gotten the nod. Click to expand...

Stat_Collector said: I would even argue Perez would have beaten Mokaev in a 5 rounder. The easy value side here.

Perez also used to be known for his punching power, and he can put good combos together if he can keep the fight on the feet. If it's a pure striking fight, he'll land more than Nicolau, and Nicolau still has a bad chin.I think Perez wins straight up, and I got him at +155. He took zero damage in his loss to Mokaev, so he's ready to go.