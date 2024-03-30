UFC on ESPN 54 PBP/Discussion

Main Card (ESPN / ESPN+)​
Women's FlyweightErin Blanchfieldvs.Manon Fiorot
WelterweightVicente Luquevs.Joaquin Buckley
MiddleweightChris Weidmanvs.Bruno Silva
MiddleweightNursulton Ruziboevvs.Sedriques Dumas
FeatherweightBill Algeovs.Kyle Nelson
WelterweightChidi Njokuanivs.Rhys McKee
Preliminary Card (ESPN / ESPN+)
FeatherweightNate Landwehrvs.Jamall Emmers
Women's StrawweightVirna Jandirobavs.Loopy Godinez
FeatherweightJulio Arcevs.Herbert Burns
FeatherweightDennis Buzukjavs.Connor Matthews
Light HeavyweightIbo Aslanvs.Anton Turkalj
Women's FlyweightViktoriia Dudakovavs.Melissa Gatto
MiddleweightAndre Petroskivs.Jacob Malkoun
BantamweightAngel Pachecovs.Caolan Loughran
 
