UFC on ESPN 54 PBP/Discussion

Main Card (ESPN / ESPN+)
|Women's Flyweight
|Erin Blanchfield
|vs.
|Manon Fiorot
|Welterweight
|Vicente Luque
|vs.
|Joaquin Buckley
|Middleweight
|Chris Weidman
|vs.
|Bruno Silva
|Middleweight
|Nursulton Ruziboev
|vs.
|Sedriques Dumas
|Featherweight
|Bill Algeo
|vs.
|Kyle Nelson
|Welterweight
|Chidi Njokuani
|vs.
|Rhys McKee
Preliminary Card (ESPN / ESPN+)
|Featherweight
|Nate Landwehr
|vs.
|Jamall Emmers
|Women's Strawweight
|Virna Jandiroba
|vs.
|Loopy Godinez
|Featherweight
|Julio Arce
|vs.
|Herbert Burns
|Featherweight
|Dennis Buzukja
|vs.
|Connor Matthews
|Light Heavyweight
|Ibo Aslan
|vs.
|Anton Turkalj
|Women's Flyweight
|Viktoriia Dudakova
|vs.
|Melissa Gatto
|Middleweight
|Andre Petroski
|vs.
|Jacob Malkoun
|Bantamweight
|Angel Pacheco
|vs.
|Caolan Loughran
