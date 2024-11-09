UFC on ESPN+ 105: 11.9 7pm ET Main Card

Earlier in the week I said this card was a D+. This looks more like a D-. I don't usually rag on free cards because free is free but I'm skipping a bunch of these fights. My degenerate gambling brother doesn't even want to come over and watch. That dude loves free food, so that's saying something.
