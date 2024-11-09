UFC on ESPN+ 105: 11.9 7pm ET Main Card

Earlier in the week I said this card was a D+. This looks more like a D-. I don't usually rag on free cards because free is free but I'm skipping a bunch of these fights. My degenerate gambling brother doesn't even want to come over and watch. That dude loves free food, so that's saying something.
 
Krixes said:
Earlier in the week I said this card was a D+. This looks more like a D-. I don't usually rag on free cards because free is free but I'm skipping a bunch of these fights. My degenerate gambling brother doesn't even want to come over and watch. That dude loves free food, so that's saying something.
On paper the card is garbage. I'll still watch the fights though. Hopefully we get a few gems. Absolutely no name value on this card though
 
