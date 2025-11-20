Media UFC on Bravery: Dricus DuPlessis breaks silence about loss

Good to hear from DDP. Used to be so active chirping on socials, he’s been unusually quiet since Khamzat trucked him.




koa pomaikai said:
This video makes me want to take a dump on DDP.

The hell is this corny crap.

“We are human, and being human is the most courageous thing of all”

wtf. You ain’t courageous just cause someone popped you out a vagina.
No kidding. Them seals that plunge into orca and great white infested waters to grab a measly sardine… that’s some ballsy stuff.
 
Run back at Adessanya, a KO win would be lovely ;)
 
AmonTobin said:
00:43
He is brave to be kissing Megan Olivi on camera. Joseph Benavidez is going to kick his ass for that.
Imagine noticing Joe giving you a "mean face look" from atop some perch, or birds nest in the rafters he stays in while waiting for Megan to clock out lol
 
Overcompensating with tender moments with his lady. He musta fooked oop & had this made to try & get back in her good gracez or something.

Great overall message though. W's & L's shouldn't effect your self respect & drive.
 
Mr.Maelstrom said:
I'd like DDP Brendan Allen honestly. Or feed Pyfer to him lol, I fucking detest Pyfer
DDP vs Hernandez is what I want

Gives DDP a chance to showcase improved rasslin and the only way somebody is going to be interested in watching DDP fight Chimmy again is if he manages to destroy a rasslin heavy guy like Hernandez.
 
