UFC ON ABC 8 underdog pick of the night

Virtually every card there is a fighter who beats the odds. Which fighter do you think is most likely to this card?
Thank you Phil Rowe! Scary time for me, I thought for sure I was going to drop another one but he come through for me bringing my record to 9-11. This week I was looking at Hill and the Fiziev fight was a pick em, but now the Hill fight is a pick em and Fiziev is a slight dog. He was my second pick but I felt a lot more confident with Hill.
Note I previously said that any fighter that was less favoured I considered a dog. I’m now changing that to any fighter that can be found at plus money, because otherwise people can look around and find either as a dog depending on which website.
Shoutout to last weeks winners @FEDORFAN44 @Hymen Crusher @Deltron 6060 (not sure if you were posted your pick or applauding his win)
- MAIN CARD (ABC, 3 p.m. ET)
- Jamahal Hill -110 vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. -110
- Ignacio Bahamondes -148 vs. Rafael Fiziev +124 dog
- Curtis Blaydes -258 vs. Rizvan Kuniev +210 dog
- Tofiq Musayev +130 dog vs. Myktybek Orolbai -155
- Nikolas Motta +310 dog vs. Nazim Sadykhov -395
- MUHAMMADJON NAIMOV -265 vs. BOGDAN GRAD +215 dog
- Oban Elliott -455 vs. Seok Hyun Ko +350 dog
- Ismail Naurdiev +160 dog vs. JunYong Park -192
- Melissa Mullins -238 vs. Daria Zhelezniakova +195 dog
- Irina Alekseeva -285 vs. Klaudia Sygula +230 dog
- Azat Maksum +350 dog vs. Tagir Ulanbekov -455
- Hamdy Abdelwahab -162 vs. Mohammed Usman +136 dog
