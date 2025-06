UFC ON ABC 8 underdog pick of the night

MAIN CARD (ABC, 3 p.m. ET)

Jamahal Hill -110 vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. -110

Ignacio Bahamondes -148 vs. Rafael Fiziev +124 dog

Curtis Blaydes -258 vs. Rizvan Kuniev +210 dog

Tofiq Musayev +130 dog vs. Myktybek Orolbai -155

Nikolas Motta +310 dog vs. Nazim Sadykhov -395

MUHAMMADJON NAIMOV -265 vs. BOGDAN GRAD +215 dog

Oban Elliott -455 vs. Seok Hyun Ko +350 dog

Ismail Naurdiev +160 dog vs. JunYong Park -192

Melissa Mullins -238 vs. Daria Zhelezniakova +195 dog

Irina Alekseeva -285 vs. Klaudia Sygula +230 dog

Azat Maksum +350 dog vs. Tagir Ulanbekov -455

Hamdy Abdelwahab -162 vs. Mohammed Usman +136 dog

Virtually every card there is a fighter who beats the odds. Which fighter do you think is most likely to this card?PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, noon ET)Thank you Phil Rowe! Scary time for me, I thought for sure I was going to drop another one but he come through for me bringing my record to 9-11. This week I was looking at Hill and the Fiziev fight was a pick em, but now the Hill fight is a pick em and Fiziev is a slight dog. He was my second pick but I felt a lot more confident with Hill.Note I previously said that any fighter that was less favoured I considered a dog. I’m now changing that to any fighter that can be found at plus money, because otherwise people can look around and find either as a dog depending on which website.Shoutout to last weeks winners @FEDORFAN44 @Deltron 6060 (not sure if you were posted your pick or applauding his win)