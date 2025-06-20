UFC ON ABC 8 underdog pick of the night

Virtually every card there is a fighter who beats the odds. Which fighter do you think is most likely to this card?



  • MAIN CARD (ABC, 3 p.m. ET)
  • Jamahal Hill -110 vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. -110
  • Ignacio Bahamondes -148 vs. Rafael Fiziev +124 dog
  • Curtis Blaydes -258 vs. Rizvan Kuniev +210 dog
  • Tofiq Musayev +130 dog vs. Myktybek Orolbai -155
  • Nikolas Motta +310 dog vs. Nazim Sadykhov -395
  • MUHAMMADJON NAIMOV -265 vs. BOGDAN GRAD +215 dog
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, noon ET)

  • Oban Elliott -455 vs. Seok Hyun Ko +350 dog
  • Ismail Naurdiev +160 dog vs. JunYong Park -192
  • Melissa Mullins -238 vs. Daria Zhelezniakova +195 dog
  • Irina Alekseeva -285 vs. Klaudia Sygula +230 dog
  • Azat Maksum +350 dog vs. Tagir Ulanbekov -455
  • Hamdy Abdelwahab -162 vs. Mohammed Usman +136 dog


Thank you Phil Rowe! Scary time for me, I thought for sure I was going to drop another one but he come through for me bringing my record to 9-11. This week I was looking at Hill and the Fiziev fight was a pick em, but now the Hill fight is a pick em and Fiziev is a slight dog. He was my second pick but I felt a lot more confident with Hill.

Note I previously said that any fighter that was less favoured I considered a dog. I’m now changing that to any fighter that can be found at plus money, because otherwise people can look around and find either as a dog depending on which website.

Shoutout to last weeks winners @FEDORFAN44 @Hymen Crusher @Deltron 6060 (not sure if you were posted your pick or applauding his win)
 
Not an underdog but I just don't know if hill is going to be able to ko Khalil before Khalil gets to him. I think hill is pretty good but he looks like he doesn't care anymore. I cant see fiziev winning he is just giving up so much height here
 
For the dogs id go against Curtis. Its hw and maybe the ufc sees something in this guy
 
Hymen Crusher said:
Not an underdog but I just don't know if hill is going to be able to ko Khalil before Khalil gets to him. I think hill is pretty good but he looks like he doesn't care anymore. I cant see fiziev winning he is just giving up so much height here
Click to expand...
The height is really the big question mark
 
I like what I have seen so far in Bahamondes, but I will take Fiziev at plus money.
 
I don't like any of their chances really, I'd go with Mohammad Usman via snoozefest decision
 
