Well if they're renovating the place to make it accommodate an audience doesn't that fix your gripes with it? An audience will bring that vibe. It says they're expanding seating in the thread title.Bummer .. I thought they were moving on from the Apex... so lame, changes the fights and event vibes for the worst. At least add proper crowd space even if its a thousand or less...
If the tickets are the same price I'm still not interested, they are always like twice the price of a Tmobile Arena card. Ridiculous.
Oh i did you're right I just glanced at the thread and misread the tweet ha, the language of the article implys a fair amount of seating addition too like you'd see at an LFA event. Thats no Arena like we are used to on fight nights but good enough for me!
I imagine this redesign/expansion has wwe in mind as well with them recently having held shows there. And wwe relies on crowd vibe more than anyone. So I gotta imagine we'll be able to get some good building energy. Plus if they feel the need to add a box office likely planning on bringing some numbers through that door.
Apparently they are gonna do smaller MMA shows and kick boxing events there too more that would be cool and they are gonna build there own hotel i guess which is wild.
"Whether it be boxing, kickboxing, or other competitive events, White also plans on hosting other non-UFC events at the UFC APEX. The hotel, in White’s mind, will come in handy in a number of different ways."
Still prefer real arenas but this will do, I'm sure it saves them tons of money ha.
Exactly the Apex is subpar as compared to normal Arenas ... but an expansion of said Apex is better then nothing..Good news --
And Bad news...