Oh i did you're right I just glanced at the thread and misread the tweet ha, the language of the article implys a fair amount of seating addition too like you'd see at an LFA event. Thats no Arena like we are used to on fight nights but good enough for me!Apparently they are gonna do smaller MMA shows and kick boxing events more there too, that would be cool the UFC even has plans to build their own hotel i guess which is wild."Whether it be boxing, kickboxing, or other competitive events, White also plans on hosting other non-UFC events at the UFC APEX. The hotel, in White’s mind, will come in handy in a number of different ways."Still prefer real arenas but this will do, I'm sure it saves them tons of money ha.