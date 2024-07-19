News UFC Officially Expanding UFC: Apex - Adding More Seats, Bathrooms

Fun fact, I own the UFC Apex on the block chain. If the UFC ever wants to get it from me, they will have to show the deed and pay me a $1000 fee (well not really the blockchain company pays me but still it's funny).
If the tickets are the same price I'm still not interested, they are always like twice the price of a Tmobile Arena card. Ridiculous.
 
The Apex would be infinitely better if they allowed actual fans in.

That, or just mimic the Contender Series cards: 6 fights instead of 10-12.
 
Bummer :(.. I thought they were moving on from the Apex... so lame, changes the fights and event vibes for the worst. At least add proper crowd space even if its a thousand or less...
 
Well if they're renovating the place to make it accommodate an audience doesn't that fix your gripes with it? An audience will bring that vibe. It says they're expanding seating in the thread title.
 
What the fuck are you babbling?
 
Oh i did you're right I just glanced at the thread and misread the tweet ha, the language of the article implys a fair amount of seating addition too like you'd see at an LFA event. Thats no Arena like we are used to on fight nights but good enough for me! 😃

Apparently they are gonna do smaller MMA shows and kick boxing events more there too, that would be cool the UFC even has plans to build their own hotel i guess which is wild.

"Whether it be boxing, kickboxing, or other competitive events, White also plans on hosting other non-UFC events at the UFC APEX. The hotel, in White’s mind, will come in handy in a number of different ways."

Still prefer real arenas but this will do, I'm sure it saves them tons of money ha.
 
I imagine this redesign/expansion has wwe in mind as well with them recently having held shows there. And wwe relies on crowd vibe more than anyone. So I gotta imagine we'll be able to get some good building energy. Plus if they feel the need to add a box office likely planning on bringing some numbers through that door.
 
