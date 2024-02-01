"If you do 165, it has to be Conor, why?...because if you're introducing a new weight class, it has to mean something! You can't have two "normal" fighters introducing the weight (class)."



They also argued & compared the inauguration of the women's 145lb division to the hypothetical men's 165lb:



Cormier -"It didn't work at 145 when they did it for the women, initally...(GDR as the champ)"



Askren - "Cris Cyborg hadn't lost, everyone knew she was the best fighter in the world on that weight class, that's why nobody gave a damn when someone else had the belt (GDR) because they knew who the best fighter was. Conor can't win a fight, he hasn't won a (meaningful) fight sinmce 2016."



Cormier's rebuttal - "But do you know that Conor is not the best 165lb fighter in the world?! You don't know that cuz you've never seen it! I'm serious, you don't know that, what if Conor McGregor at 165lb is the best spot for him?







