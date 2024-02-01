Media UFC official ambassador/ spokesman advocates for Conor McGregor to be the inaugural 165lb champion

Black Leprechaun

Black Leprechaun

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Apr 2, 2020
Messages
558
Reaction score
2,882
"If you do 165, it has to be Conor, why?...because if you're introducing a new weight class, it has to mean something! You can't have two "normal" fighters introducing the weight (class)."

They also argued & compared the inauguration of the women's 145lb division to the hypothetical men's 165lb:

Cormier -"It didn't work at 145 when they did it for the women, initally...(GDR as the champ)"

Askren - "Cris Cyborg hadn't lost, everyone knew she was the best fighter in the world on that weight class, that's why nobody gave a damn when someone else had the belt (GDR) because they knew who the best fighter was. Conor can't win a fight, he hasn't won a (meaningful) fight sinmce 2016."

Cormier's rebuttal - "But do you know that Conor is not the best 165lb fighter in the world?! You don't know that cuz you've never seen it! I'm serious, you don't know that, what if Conor McGregor at 165lb is the best spot for him?



 
More clickbait merchants talking nonsense, there is no 165 and there won't be any time soon.

<DisgustingHHH>
 
He's right. Hard to deny when Conor is undefeated at 165

<seedat>
conor-mcgregor-in-roadhouse-v0-r69rxnqxslec1.jpg
 
Fucking clowns. If the UFC didn’t make 165 for Conor 3-4 years ago. Why would they do it now?
 
KowboyMMA said:
He's right. Hard to deny when Conor is undefeated at 165

<seedat>
conor-mcgregor-in-roadhouse-v0-r69rxnqxslec1.jpg
Click to expand...
Goody goody..

Kevin Lee is undefeated at 165, too. He beat Diego Sanchez in Khabib’s minor league org.

Conor vs Lee for the inaugural 165 belt. Sounds like a cracker.
 
You can’t just have two top fighters compete for a new belt. You gotta have a guy that’s lost his last two and hasn’t fought in three years! Only way to legitimize it. Come on guys, makes total sense.
 
He's 1-3 in his last four fights, with his only win coming against a weathered Donald Cerrone, who I believe just showed up to collect a check and take a "jump" into the pool.
 
Conor isn't a big 155er. He will scream and cry when he's getting his shit pushed in by guys much larger than Nate fucking Diaz, who was already apparently the size of a small skyscraper.
 
HuskySamoan said:
Conor isn't a big 155er. He will scream and cry when he's getting his shit pushed in by guys much larger than Nate fucking Diaz, who was already apparently the size of a small skyscraper.
Click to expand...
TBT . Diaz should have been fighting Jon Jones or Ngannou

conor-nate-diaz.gif
 
The ultimate handout for a 3 division champion...the UFC might do it but lets hope they dont.

HuskySamoan said:
Conor isn't a big 155er. He will scream and cry when he's getting his shit pushed in by guys much larger than Nate fucking Diaz, who was already apparently the size of a small skyscraper.
Click to expand...
They will get him another LW to fight for the belt, then he will run away with it or maybe defend against another former LW, there is no chance they get him a fight against a former WW or he takes it, interim belt gets created, Conor eventually vacates.
 
DC is such a shill that does nothing but pander to casuals. I don't think he believes 90% of the stuff that he says.
 
1: your man isn't fighting at UFC 300
2: he isn't even making it down to 165
3: con-man will never fight at this level again
#GetSomeHelp
 
And people shit on Sherbros debating dumb shit. This would be the dumbest thread on sherdog for the year if someone suggested and argued such a thing.
 
I am cool with that division. I don't care much about Mcgregor. He isn't holding on to it any belt for long.

They should also scrap the 135 female division and bring in a 105 division. There is enough international talent for that division.
 
I'm fine with it, just let Shavkat cut 5lbs to 165 and destroy Conor..
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,495
Messages
55,005,434
Members
174,548
Latest member
Frostline

Share this page

Back
Top