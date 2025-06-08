UFC Obviously Wants Yan Away from the Title but the Question is Why?

Gabe
Marcus McGhee, really? I thought it was funny a couple of people actually tried to justify the UFC making this horrid fight. It is a bigger mismatch than Evloev vs. Pico. Yan should be fighting for the title and should not have been booked against this guy now it is apparent the UFC does not want him in the picture at the moment.
But why? He’s exciting, a fan favorite, and takes on all comers. You would think that the UFC would want him as a potential champion.
