UFC not in a good state right now

125: Pantoja = good
135: Merab = decision king
145: Volk = lost to topuria, also getting older
155: Makhachev = good
170: Belal = decision king II
185: Dricus = weird style (complete disregard for mma, says footwork doesn't matter)
205: Magomed = decision king III
265: Jones = duck


what happened to this timeline?
only pantoja and makhachev are good champions.
 
DDP has finished 6 of 8 UFC opponents he has faced, has made multiple champion contenders cry in fight lead ups. That is all legit in itself. Khamzat has a good chance of being even better than him and is also exciting.

185 is good anyway you try and paint it.

265 - Tom's a great champ. With Francis being gone and Jon unwilling to fight though the rest of the weight class is really unhealthy. Jailton is the only guy who I think is kind of an intriguing matchup for him, and I'd had to see Jailton pull off the upset.
 
I love that's the takeaway from my post and not that you made a thread that is posted here every other day as if it's an original thought.
 
At least we’ve got great men, and great people like President Donald Trump watching the sport.

You third world countries are welcome
 
I mean yeah Dricus is weird but the bottom line is, he went to war striking with Adesanya and finished him with a club and sub RNC
 
In terms of pay-per-view draw? Yeah, the UFC has seen much better days. Alex Pereira was the one good thing going for the UFC.

Jon Jones is doing whatever he wants at HW cause the division is a waste land.
 
Hard to think that's largely not their own fault with Tom though. There's no reason to think they couldnt have made him a star if they didn't downplay his actions to act like it's Jon's division.
 
Young, a finisher, British and he's capable of defending the belt. Yeah, I'd say those are some good ingredients to work with.

At the same time, when you got a guy like Jon Jones who has been a reliable mid-tier draw, I can understand why they did it. Tom may eventually build up a big enough fan base to be a draw or maybe never.
 
The problem for Tom is he already cleaned out the division almost before being the champ and nothing was made of his rise. Now once Jon vacates the belt, they have to sell us on watching Tom fight a bunch of guys we know he finished in the first round already, so he won't get much create the second time through.
 
