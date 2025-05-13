News UFC Noche now going head to head on the same night as Canelo vs Crawford

Only Here for Attachments said:
So not only are UFC fighters not allowed to go to TKO Boxing (patent pending), but they also have to compete against it <lol>
Click to expand...
Dana is actually personally lobbying members of Congress to gut the Ali Act while Trump is in power.

There's a bunch of stories about it. He's trying to take advantage while he can.
 
Deary deary me. Dana always said he would never ever do this before, I think he is so bored and checked out with UFC now and desperately wants to do boxing, I'm not even convinced he loves power slappy deep down but I think he is just trying to find something else to get involved with and passionate about, if it wasn't power slappy or boxing it would be something else, because he has lost his passion for UFC, he just shows face, but I can tell he is going through the motions.
 
HI SCOTT NEWMAN said:
Deary deary me. Dana always said he would never ever do this before, I think he is so bored and checked out with UFC now and desperately wants to do boxing, I'm not even convinced he loves power slappy deep down but I think he is just trying to find something else to get involved with and passionate about, if it wasn't power slappy or boxing it would be something else, because he has lost his passion for UFC, he just shows face, but I can tell he is going through the motions.
Click to expand...
You're not the only one. Dana's bored and it's easy to see why. The UFC is as big as it's going to get and he probably feels he's done everything he possible could. He's trying to recapture the feeling that he had during the 2000s.
 
Dana not calling the shots on this, think he influenced the original date, but rug got pulled.
 
HI SCOTT NEWMAN said:
Deary deary me. Dana always said he would never ever do this before, I think he is so bored and checked out with UFC now and desperately wants to do boxing, I'm not even convinced he loves power slappy deep down but I think he is just trying to find something else to get involved with and passionate about, if it wasn't power slappy or boxing it would be something else, because he has lost his passion for UFC, he just shows face, but I can tell he is going through the motions.
Click to expand...

I have the answer.

Ultimate Dick Kicking Championship.

The true combat sport to rule all combat sports.

Boxing, MMA... PowerSlap, were just the evolutionary predecessors to the true King.

 
arcadeperfect said:
You're not the only one. Dana's bored and it's easy to see why. The UFC is as big as it's going to get and he probably feels he's done everything he possible could. He's trying to recapture the feeling that he had during the 2000s.
Click to expand...
Very true, totally agree.. I also get that same impression that he's trying to recapture that feeling and spark with something else whether thats boxing or power slap and if its not that it will be something else. It was obvious to me when he keeps watching boxing matches on a small monitor cageside during the UFC fights, and then when he is not using that small monitor he uses his phone to watch them. And also when he talks about Power Slap he is so passionate and goes hysterical and his eyes light up. But with UFC he just seems so over it, not that same passion and excitement

Like you said in 2000s he was genuinely passionate about UFC and so enthusiastic , I think he really did love guys like Chuck and Hughes and Penn and the rest and was really into it. But he is just going through the motions now
 
If it's in Vegas, there will be zero brown people at UFC Noche🤣
 
Turki gave tko the boot it seems. The old ufc would stack the noche card out of spite. Nate/conor 3 would be signed
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

StopDucking
Canelo vs Crawford: the weight issue debunked
2
Replies
31
Views
1K
JC615
J

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,648
Messages
57,296,915
Members
175,629
Latest member
#1FAF_Fan

Share this page

Back
Top