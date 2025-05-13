arcadeperfect said: You're not the only one. Dana's bored and it's easy to see why. The UFC is as big as it's going to get and he probably feels he's done everything he possible could. He's trying to recapture the feeling that he had during the 2000s. Click to expand...

Very true, totally agree.. I also get that same impression that he's trying to recapture that feeling and spark with something else whether thats boxing or power slap and if its not that it will be something else. It was obvious to me when he keeps watching boxing matches on a small monitor cageside during the UFC fights, and then when he is not using that small monitor he uses his phone to watch them. And also when he talks about Power Slap he is so passionate and goes hysterical and his eyes light up. But with UFC he just seems so over it, not that same passion and excitementLike you said in 2000s he was genuinely passionate about UFC and so enthusiastic , I think he really did love guys like Chuck and Hughes and Penn and the rest and was really into it. But he is just going through the motions now