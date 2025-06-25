News UFC Noche: Diego Lopes vs Jean Silva (September 13th)

UFC's inability to make the fights that fans actually want Yair in is incredible. First we couldn't get Yair vs. Zabit, now we can't get Yair vs. Lopez. The match up wrote itself. It's as bad as them dropping the ball on Edwards vs. Masvidal. I understand fighters can be bitches to work with, but come on UFC, you're supposed to make the fights fans want to see.
 
Good fight. That pretty much confirms Yair is getting the title shot. Will probably be on the Vegas PPV in early October.
 
Damn was hoping for UFC 318 because I got tickets, but great fight
 
LoveMyMMA said:
Oh god I hope not.

Ali hinting a zabit return.

Are we finally gonna get zabit vs Yair?
Doubt it. For starters I think most doubt Zabit actually comes back, secondly even if he did, he's not under UFC contract any longer. It's been nearly 6 years since his last fight.

Far past time to give up on any hope of him returning.
 
fortheo said:
Volk's eye is still having issues and likely won't be back till like november. I think his return lines up decently with the winner of Evloev vs pico. let's hope.
Feel pretty comfortable they’re going to do that now tbh. Especially because I think Pico cracks him
 
fortheo said:
You don't want to see Silva vs lopes?

That's crazy.
 
fortheo said:
I wouldn’t be surprised if ufc squeezed im Silva for the TS if he wins.
 
