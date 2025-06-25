Hope Yair doesn't get a title shot off of declining the Lopes fight
Oh god I hope not.
Ali hinting a zabit return.
Are we finally gonna get zabit vs Yair?
Feel pretty comfortable they’re going to do that now tbh. Especially because I think Pico cracks himVolk's eye is still having issues and likely won't be back till like november. I think his return lines up decently with the winner of Evloev vs pico. let's hope.
You don't want to see Silva vs lopes?UFC's inability to make the fights that fans actually want Yair in is incredible. First we couldn't get Yair vs. Zabit, now we can't get Yair vs. Lopez. The match up wrote itself. It's as bad as them dropping the ball on Edwards vs. Masvidal. I understand fighters can be bitches to work with, but come on UFC, you're supposed to make the fights fans want to see.
You don't want to see Silva vs lopes?
That's crazy.
also could be evloev in Abu Dhabi if he beats picoGood fight. That pretty much confirms Yair is getting the title shot. Will probably be on the Vegas PPV in early October.
I wouldn’t be surprised if ufc squeezed im Silva for the TS if he wins.Volk's eye is still having issues and likely won't be back till like november. I think his return lines up decently with the winner of Evloev vs pico. let's hope.