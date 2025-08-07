UFC Noche absolutely sucks

JoeRowe
UFC Fight Night: Lopes vs. Silva | MMA Event | Tapology
UFC Fight Night takes place Saturday, September 13, 2025 with 11 fights at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. View fight card, video, results, predictions, and news.
www.tapology.com
-No Moreno, Yair, Grasso, or Rosas Jr.
-Suarez Lemos "co-main"?
-Main event is very good but its only good fight on the card. Everything else is DWCS and WMMA, low-level shit.
-I guess Gordon/Rafa is decent and worthy of a FN maincard slot, respect to those 2.
-LOL(!) @ Reese vs Dumas being on Noche