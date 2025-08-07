  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

UFC Noche absolutely sucks

JoeRowe

JoeRowe

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Feb 17, 2017
Messages
8,924
Reaction score
15,892
www.tapology.com

UFC Fight Night: Lopes vs. Silva | MMA Event | Tapology

UFC Fight Night takes place Saturday, September 13, 2025 with 11 fights at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. View fight card, video, results, predictions, and news.
www.tapology.com www.tapology.com

-No Moreno, Yair, Grasso, or Rosas Jr.
-Suarez Lemos "co-main"?
-Main event is very good but its only good fight on the card. Everything else is DWCS and WMMA, low-level shit.
-I guess Gordon/Rafa is decent and worthy of a FN maincard slot, respect to those 2.
-LOL(!) @ Reese vs Dumas being on Noche😂🤣

Screenshot_20250807_102432_Brave.jpg
Screenshot_20250807_102451_Brave.jpg
 
Co main is ok. Rest is kinda empty. 3 main fights, 2 more to come ?
 
2 lady fights on main card. Looks like another tune in for the main event type of show.
 
It's a free card not in the Middle East. It still has about as good of a main event as any free cards not in the middle east have ever had in the past 3 years.
 
Norma Dumont is one to watch.
 
Spam On Rye said:
2 lady fights on main card. Looks like another tune in for the main event type of show.
Click to expand...
thankfully, Lemos and Suarez are two WMMA fighters who generally get finishes. or in Lemos' case, gets finished. so we can hope for that.

but this is overall a pretty weak card. not really interested in much outside of the main and co-main. maybe tune in for my fellow NY native Jared Gordon.
 
Blastbeat said:
thankfully, Lemos and Suarez are two WMMA fighters who generally get finishes. or in Lemos' case, gets finished. so we can hope for that.

but this is overall a pretty weak card. not really interested in much outside of the main and co-main. maybe tune in for my fellow NY native Jared Gordon.
Click to expand...
I honestly haven't watched a womens fight in years that wasn't Val or the SW champ. I used to enjoy it, even watch Invicta during the Cyborg era. It's just so shallow that it's not worth the investment imo. I didn't even see Gordon. Yeah I don't mind him since seeing the robbery against Paddy.
 
yea this sucks. lopes vs silva is alright, lemos is not bad except when she's getting blanketed, jared gordon is decent. alice is alex's sister so...CHAMA, I guess?
 
flektarn said:
yea this sucks. lopes vs silva is alright, lemos is not bad except when she's getting blanketed, jared gordon is decent. alice is alex's sister so...CHAMA, I guess?
Click to expand...

The card sucks but Lopes vs Silva for a free card is way better than "alright"
 
ninja boot said:
unfortunately it seems right in line with the quality of most of the 2025 cards.
Click to expand...
I feel like most of their FNs in front of live crowds have actually been pretty good on paper. This feels like an apex card at best
 
flektarn said:
yea this sucks. lopes vs silva is alright, lemos is not bad except when she's getting blanketed, jared gordon is decent. alice is alex's sister so...CHAMA, I guess?
Click to expand...

Wrong Pereira
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JoeRowe
UFC 320-323
Replies
14
Views
2K
Typrune Goatley
Typrune Goatley

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,333
Messages
57,658,387
Members
175,789
Latest member
knight_templar

Share this page

Back
Top