UFC needs to start introducing financial penalties for pullouts

The UFC is starting to get ridiculous with fighters pulling out of fights because they aren't 100% going into a fight. Khamzat pulling out with food poisoning over a week before the fight, which he easily could have recovered from. McGregor pulling out because of a broken pinkie toe, which you can easily just tape it up and fight and deal with it later. Ortega pulling out because he probably felt drained after the weight cut and knew he wasn't 100%.



This is unacceptable. These people should be fined their purse at least for pulling out. So not only do they get not get paid, but now they have to pay a fine for a weak pullout game. Enough is enough.