  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

UFC needs to start introducing financial penalties for pullouts

Alpha_T83

Alpha_T83

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Mar 5, 2016
Messages
7,240
Reaction score
2,203
The UFC is starting to get ridiculous with fighters pulling out of fights because they aren't 100% going into a fight. Khamzat pulling out with food poisoning over a week before the fight, which he easily could have recovered from. McGregor pulling out because of a broken pinkie toe, which you can easily just tape it up and fight and deal with it later. Ortega pulling out because he probably felt drained after the weight cut and knew he wasn't 100%.

This is unacceptable. These people should be fined their purse at least for pulling out. So not only do they get not get paid, but now they have to pay a fine for a weak pullout game. Enough is enough.
 
Alpha_T83 said:
The UFC is starting to get ridiculous with fighters pulling out of fights because they aren't 100% going into a fight. Khamzat pulling out with food poisoning over a week before the fight, which he easily could have recovered from. McGregor pulling out because of a broken pinkie toe, which you can easily just tape it up and fight and deal with it later. Ortega pulling out because he probably felt drained after the weight cut and knew he wasn't 100%.

This is unacceptable. These people should be fined their purse at least for pulling out. So not only do they get not get paid, but now they have to pay a fine for a weak pullout game. Enough is enough.
Click to expand...
Instead of paying these guys peanuts, the UFC could make them pay to fight!
 
Is normal when you offer fighters health insurance during training camps
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,642
Messages
55,774,074
Members
174,925
Latest member
MaiCokurtz_

Share this page

Back
Top