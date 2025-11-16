UFC needs to start having mandatory wrestling classes for all fighters

ShaggyDoyle
It seems once you have a strong wrestling base, you have a very high chance to dominate the division. We saw this first hand with Jon Jones.
Now we are seeing Merab, Islam, Khamzat and many other wresters completely dominating the division. Some utilizing lay and pray + love taps to get easy wins over fighters that are mostly strikers.
This has ultimately made many fights subjectively boring to most fans and for wrestlers to just take the fight to the ground for easy wins over strikers. Thus, resulting in less exciting K.O. finisher fights. If the UFC wants to mitigate wrester's dominants, they need to make wrestling a mandatory part of all fighter's training or for the very least employ Pereria's strategy of having strong take down defense to force wrestlers to stand and bang.
