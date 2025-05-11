UFC needs to give Boxcar Jack the toughest match-up possible ASAP

Islam? Shavkat? Brady? Considering how badly JDM got wrestle-fucked by that can Basil a few fights ago, I think either of those three could dominate him on the ground.



I think the UFC were banking on Belal winning so they could make the Islam vs Ilia fight happen, and did not expect JDM to win. Why else would they put a guy who is coming off a 14-month layoff, is not a draw, and struggled with his last few opponents in a title fight? He was getting his ass whooped by Gilbert in his last fight before that come-from-behind finish in the last round. Before that, he eked out a split decision with unranked Kevin Holland, in a fight where Holland clearly outstruck him in rounds 2/3. Before that he got a gift decision over a can that arguably beat him. Randy Brown was his next best win (and was hilarious to watch) but that was over 2 years ago.



UFC needs to get the belt away from this guy as quickly as possible, even if it means giving it to someone as boring as Sean Brady.