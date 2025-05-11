UFC needs to give Boxcar Jack the toughest match-up possible ASAP

TITS

TITS

Steel Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Feb 25, 2013
Messages
27,432
Reaction score
22,529
Islam? Shavkat? Brady? Considering how badly JDM got wrestle-fucked by that can Basil a few fights ago, I think either of those three could dominate him on the ground.

I think the UFC were banking on Belal winning so they could make the Islam vs Ilia fight happen, and did not expect JDM to win. Why else would they put a guy who is coming off a 14-month layoff, is not a draw, and struggled with his last few opponents in a title fight? He was getting his ass whooped by Gilbert in his last fight before that come-from-behind finish in the last round. Before that, he eked out a split decision with unranked Kevin Holland, in a fight where Holland clearly outstruck him in rounds 2/3. Before that he got a gift decision over a can that arguably beat him. Randy Brown was his next best win (and was hilarious to watch) but that was over 2 years ago.

UFC needs to get the belt away from this guy as quickly as possible, even if it means giving it to someone as boring as Sean Brady.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Young Calf Kick
Welterweight could get very interesting in the next year or so (but Belal needs to go).
2 3
Replies
44
Views
2K
bjjwar
bjjwar
R
What does Islam need to do to please you?
7 8 9
Replies
162
Views
3K
OmegaRugal
O
R
What's up with the "narrative" of Islam avoiding Ilia?
2
Replies
28
Views
625
markg171
markg171

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,463
Messages
57,287,735
Members
175,624
Latest member
davtob

Share this page

Back
Top