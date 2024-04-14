UFC needs to get back into the Cyborg business.. Now!

Sms_productions713
It can’t rain all the time
Kayla is a freak of nature!
And there is no one else that can stand a chance in that weight class.
Cyborg would be the biggest freak Show fight that actually has skills and power to compete with her.
Also….$$$$$$ big time
