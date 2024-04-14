UFC needs to get back into the Cyborg business.. Now!

Travis Alexander said:
UFC should have never let Cyborg go. She is one of the best wmma fighters of all time…it’s just another example of Dana pettiness playing to the detriment of the roster.
Honestly, if she wasn’t going to fight rousey or rematch with Nunez, there is no use paying that kind of money.

This is the kinda fight it is worth it to throw the paychecks at her.

It’s a fight that even the most casual male fan would watch.

I think the ppvs would do huge if they did a tour for the fight. Hell even the lunatic feminists will buy this shit
 
Sms_productions713 said:
The reality is that I want to see the best fighters fight in the UFC (when possible) so letting a fighter go from your roster that was the #2 fighter in the world at that weight class is a bag fumble and robbed us of years of violence.
 
Travis Alexander said:
To be fair she probably would've murdered Norma Dumont and a random like twice each since the division is so damn weak.
 
Liverkick-king56 said:
Hence the weakness of the division why let her go? Also she could have had a helluva trilogy against Nunes by now and there’s no certainty who would have ended on top. Cyborg was on an otherworldly streak prior to the Nunes loss…if there was ever a reason to set up a second crack at that fight Cyborg earned that shit off of a Goat tier wmma streak.
 
Travis Alexander said:
That’s nice and all, but cyborg destroying some little ass girl is not worth it after the first couple of times, it won’t sell because no one is going to believe they can beat cyborg. Shelf her, or just hit her up for a 1 off or something
 
Cyborg would beat her, that’s why Kayla finally decided to join the ufc just as cyborg joined her organisation, she jumped ship because of cyborg
 
