ufc-nashville-lewf1.webp



Main Card (ESPN / ESPN+ 9pm ET / 6pm PT)
HW: Derrick Lewis (28-12) vs. Tallison Teixeira (8-0)
170: Stephen Thompson (17-8-1) vs. Gabriel Bonfim (17-1)
145: Calvin Kattar (23-9) vs. Steve Garcia (17-5)
145: Nate Landwehr (18-6) vs. Morgan Charrière (20-11-1)
HW: Vitor Petrino (11-2) vs. Austen Lane (13-6)
205: Junior Tafa (6-3) vs. Tuco Tokkos (10-5)


Preliminary Card (ESPN / ESPN+ 6pm ET / 3pm PT)
170: Max Griffin (20-11) vs. Chris Curtis (31-12)
170: Jake Matthews (21-7) vs. Chidi Njokuani (25-10)
W125: Lauren Murphy (16-6) vs. Eduarda Moura (11-1)
HW: Kennedy Nzechukwu (14-5) vs. Valter Walker (13-1)
155: Mitch Ramirez (8-2) vs. Mike Davis (11-3)
115: Fatima Kline (7-1) vs. Melissa Martinez (8-1)



UFC Nashville Weigh-in Results:​

Derrick Lewis (261) vs. TallisonTeixeira (259)
Stephen Thompson (170.5) vs. Gabriel Bonfim (171)
Calvin Kattar (146) vs. Steve Garcia (146)
Nate Landwehr (146) vs. Morgan Charriere (146)
Vitor Petrino (249) vs. Austen Lane(245)
Junior Tafa (206) vs. George Tokkos (206)
Max Griffin (170.25) vs. Chris Curtis (170.5)
Jake Matthews (170.5) vs. Chidi Njokuani (171.5)*
Lauren Murphy (126) vs. Eduarda Moura (126)
Kennedy Nzechukwu (238) vs. Valter Walker (244.5)
Mitch Ramirez (156) vs. Mike Davis(155.25)
Fatima Kline (115.5) vs. Melissa Martinez (116)

*Njokuani missed weight by .5 pounds and will be fined a percentage of his purse.

UFC Nashville Faceoffs





How to Watch UFC Nashville

www.sherdog.com

How to Watch UFC Nashville

The Ultimate Fighting Championship on Saturday will return from a one-week sabbatical when it pays a visit to Music City for the first time in almost two years.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com


UFC Nashville ‘Lewis vs. Teixeira’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring

www.sherdog.com

UFC Nashville ‘Lewis vs. Teixeira’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring

Sherdog's live UFC Nashville coverage will begin Saturday at 6 p.m. ET. The event is also known as UFC on ESPN 70.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com




Betting Odds

3749.png

3748.png




Head over to SPORTSBOOK MMA and use your vcash to place bets on this card


A Gift to the Forum




iRCsb4C.gif
fc9RiCD.png
 
Njokuani was given additional time to cut weight and made weight on his second attempt, he needs to get his weight cutting sorted out regardless though.
Logic would say he should move back up to MW but he lost 3 straight there and has actually done ok at WW, just needs a nutrition and diet plan.
www.mmafighting.com

UFC Nashville weigh-in results: 1 fighter misses weight on 1st attempt, main event set

A preliminary fighter failed to beat the scale at Friday’s official weigh-ins for UFC Nashville.
www.mmafighting.com www.mmafighting.com
Should be a decent card, lets go! :meow:
 
