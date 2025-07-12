Jackonfire
Main Card (ESPN / ESPN+ 9pm ET / 6pm PT)
HW: Derrick Lewis (28-12) vs. Tallison Teixeira (8-0)
170: Stephen Thompson (17-8-1) vs. Gabriel Bonfim (17-1)
145: Calvin Kattar (23-9) vs. Steve Garcia (17-5)
145: Nate Landwehr (18-6) vs. Morgan Charrière (20-11-1)
HW: Vitor Petrino (11-2) vs. Austen Lane (13-6)
205: Junior Tafa (6-3) vs. Tuco Tokkos (10-5)
Preliminary Card (ESPN / ESPN+ 6pm ET / 3pm PT)
170: Max Griffin (20-11) vs. Chris Curtis (31-12)
170: Jake Matthews (21-7) vs. Chidi Njokuani (25-10)
W125: Lauren Murphy (16-6) vs. Eduarda Moura (11-1)
HW: Kennedy Nzechukwu (14-5) vs. Valter Walker (13-1)
155: Mitch Ramirez (8-2) vs. Mike Davis (11-3)
115: Fatima Kline (7-1) vs. Melissa Martinez (8-1)
UFC Nashville Weigh-in Results:Derrick Lewis (261) vs. TallisonTeixeira (259)
Stephen Thompson (170.5) vs. Gabriel Bonfim (171)
Calvin Kattar (146) vs. Steve Garcia (146)
Nate Landwehr (146) vs. Morgan Charriere (146)
Vitor Petrino (249) vs. Austen Lane(245)
Junior Tafa (206) vs. George Tokkos (206)
Max Griffin (170.25) vs. Chris Curtis (170.5)
Jake Matthews (170.5) vs. Chidi Njokuani (171.5)*
Lauren Murphy (126) vs. Eduarda Moura (126)
Kennedy Nzechukwu (238) vs. Valter Walker (244.5)
Mitch Ramirez (156) vs. Mike Davis(155.25)
Fatima Kline (115.5) vs. Melissa Martinez (116)
*Njokuani missed weight by .5 pounds and will be fined a percentage of his purse.
UFC Nashville Faceoffs
How to Watch UFC Nashville
The Ultimate Fighting Championship on Saturday will return from a one-week sabbatical when it pays a visit to Music City for the first time in almost two years.
www.sherdog.com
UFC Nashville ‘Lewis vs. Teixeira’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring
Sherdog's live UFC Nashville coverage will begin Saturday at 6 p.m. ET. The event is also known as UFC on ESPN 70.
www.sherdog.com
Betting Odds
