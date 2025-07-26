UFC MW is a joke

The difference is when I defended them when they were outside of UFC, people like you mocked them and told they are not even top 15 in the UFC.Every single UFC fighter fought elsewhere first except cm punk so you're making a moot point. They're both ufc fighters now
Two dudes outside of UFC (RDR and DDP) are beating the UFC MWs so bad it's funny. Good night
People like you called him a can when I said he is good when he was fighting outside of UFC. They said he's not top 15 in the UFC and blablabla
He's likely citing the fact that DDP was once an EFC and KSW champ. However, that's been some time ago, now
Now all of a sudden both of them are UFC fighters because they are winning. IF they were losing they would say: ONE FC fighters and KSW fighters are so overrated
Matt Riddle.
I think RDR is a really bad matchup for Izzy actuallyBobby Knuckles is on his way out, and who knows if this RDR is ready for the top contenders. After that performance, i don't even see this RDR getting past Izzy, let alone beating the current Champ.
My original account got banned for arguing with UFC shills, sadly. There are so many of them hereYou made yourself a "pat on the back" thread without posting any receipts?
Where are the comments from 2015 saying DDP was going to be UFC Champion?
Where are the posts from 2018 saying RDR would be an elite UFC fighter?
At least quote those old posts before claiming you saw what nobody else did.