UFC MW is a joke

Two dudes outside of UFC (RDR and DDP) are beating the UFC MWs so bad it's funny. Good night
 
joey gerbils said:
Every single UFC fighter fought elsewhere first except cm punk so you're making a moot point. They're both ufc fighters now
The difference is when I defended them when they were outside of UFC, people like you mocked them and told they are not even top 15 in the UFC.
 
Siver! said:
What do you mean DDP is "outside the UFC"?

I don't really get what you mean?
He's a KSW import and was champ there. Lettuce not forget how much of a joke most considered Dricus his first 2 years in UFC until he stunned Rob. He wasn't taken seriously as a contender until that fight.
 
Siver! said:
What do you mean DDP is "outside the UFC"?

I don't really get what you mean?
People like you called him a can when I said he is good when he was fighting outside of UFC. They said he's not top 15 in the UFC and blablabla

Now all of a sudden both of them are UFC fighters because they are winning. IF they were losing they would say: ONE FC fighters and KSW fighters are so overrated
 
Siver! said:
What do you mean DDP is "outside the UFC"?

I don't really get what you mean?
He's likely citing the fact that DDP was once an EFC and KSW champ. However, that's been some time ago, now
 
If a year ago you had told me that RDR would beat Whittaker and be top 5 now, I would not have believed you.
 
Bobby Knuckles is on his way out, and who knows if this RDR is ready for the top contenders. After that performance, i don't even see this RDR getting past Izzy, let alone beating the current Champ.
 
PrideOG said:
People like you called him a can when I said he is good when he was fighting outside of UFC. They said he's not top 15 in the UFC and blablabla

Now all of a sudden both of them are UFC fighters because they are winning. IF they were losing they would say: ONE FC fighters and KSW fighters are so overrated
He's been in the UFC for 5 years now.

If your point is generically "he fought somewhere else", I can only think of Bo Nickal who didn't.

Hardly anyone jumps straight to the UFC after 0-2 fights.

How about being pleased some guys get longer to hone their skills and become killers outside the UFC?
 
Soldic is higher level than all of UFC MW division, enough said <lol> D leagues baby

Good bye, boys!
 
IDGETKTFO said:
Bobby Knuckles is on his way out, and who knows if this RDR is ready for the top contenders. After that performance, i don't even see this RDR getting past Izzy, let alone beating the current Champ.
I think RDR is a really bad matchup for Izzy actually
 
PrideOG said:
The difference is when I defended them when they were outside of UFC, people like you mocked them and told they are not even top 15 in the UFC.
You made yourself a "pat on the back" thread without posting any receipts?

Where are the comments from 2015 saying DDP was going to be UFC Champion?
Where are the posts from 2018 saying RDR would be an elite UFC fighter?

At least quote those old posts before claiming you saw what nobody else did.
 
It makes all the sense in the world to fight in other top orgs.

It's better experience than signing at 5-0 after crushing some cans.

And when you finally go to the UFC, they start you at the top rather than have to claw up through the prelims.
 
Siver! said:
You made yourself a "pat on the back" thread without posting any receipts?

Where are the comments from 2015 saying DDP was going to be UFC Champion?
Where are the posts from 2018 saying RDR would be an elite UFC fighter?

At least quote those old posts before claiming you saw what nobody else did.
My original account got banned for arguing with UFC shills, sadly. There are so many of them here

I said all the time that UFC champs do not have superpowers like most of the forum believe, rarely ever when UFC really had the best fighter on the planet
 
