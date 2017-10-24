UFC/MMA fighter's cool/funny/wierd last name?

SakuWandyCop

SakuWandyCop

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Sep 27, 2016
Messages
535
Reaction score
4
I'll start with Mark Godbeer and Santaigo Ponizinibbio. Anyone else?
 
Gonna leave it here

qQQPzSf.jpg
 
Oh that Boston Salmon is giving me Deherrera on Mainus!
 
Nihongi said:
According to that link COX and HOCUM fought on that card as well, the matchmaker sure had a sense of humor.
<36>
Click to expand...
When I saw that card I bookmarked it right away. I couldn't believe my eyes
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,508
Messages
56,456,266
Members
175,230
Latest member
TinyTornado

Share this page

Back
Top