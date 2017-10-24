UFC/MMA fighter's cool/funny/wierd last name?

SakuWandyCop
I'll start with Mark Godbeer and Santaigo Ponizinibbio. Anyone else?
There was also an event that had Mainus vs Boston Salmon. Ashley Gooch fought on the same card.
http://m.sherdog.com/events/matches/RFA-26-Smith-vs-Smith-46027
Those are some unfortunate names
When I saw that card I bookmarked it right away. I couldn't believe my eyesAccording to that link COX and HOCUM fought on that card as well, the matchmaker sure had a sense of humor.
CroCop.
Flipkovich