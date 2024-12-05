UFC/MMA fan commits deadly killing trying to imitate Mcgregor and kills a young man, on trial for murder

An Irish MMA fan preys on a young man leaving a bar and attacks him with a deadly punch to the back of the head.

The man bragged to his friends that he was trying to be like Conor Mcgregor with that deadly left.

www.irishmirror.ie

Murder accused 'wanted to be like Conor McGregor' with 'killer punch', jury told

"This wasn’t a fight, it wasn’t an exchange, it was a pursuit down the street of a vulnerable young man," said prosecuting counsel, Bernard Condon SC, at the Central Criminal Court today
www.irishmirror.ie
 
