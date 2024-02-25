UFC Fight Night 237 Bonuses: Brian Ortega Earns $50K in First Fight Since 2022
It was a triumphant return to the Octagon in more ways than one for Brian Ortega.
Not only did “T-City” avenge a previous loss to YairRodriguez
in the UFC Fight Night 237
co-main event, but he pocketed a $50,000“Performance of the Night” bonus in the process. After beingdropped and nearly finished in the opening stanza, Ortega ralliedto impose his will, ultimately eliciting a tapout from his opponentwith an arm-triangle choke 58 seconds into Round 3. It was Ortega’sfirst appearance since July 2022, when a shoulder injuryprematurely ended his first meeting with Rodriguez.
Elsewhere, DanielZellhuber
and FranciscoPrado
garnered “Fight of the Night” honors and $50,000 apiecefor their featured lightweight scrap. Prado’s aggression helped himget off to a strong start, but the rangy Zellhuber bloodied hisopponent with strikes and got stronger as the bout progressed toultimately earn a unanimous decision triumph.
Finally, ManuelTorres
received the card’s other $50,000 “Performance of theNight” check by virtue of his 14th career first-round finishagainst ChrisDuncan
in a lightweight pairing. After some early exchanges onthe feet, Torres found his way to his adversary’s back and eliciteda tapout at the 1:46 mark of Round 1.