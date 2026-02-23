Egészségére!
“Rumors have circulated over the past 24 hours that UFC Mexico City, scheduled for Saturday, February 28, 2026, at Arena CDMX in Mexico City, could be moved or relocated because of a spike in cartel‑related violence across Mexico. However, there is no official UFC announcement indicating that the event has been relocated, and multiple outlets still list the card as slated to proceed on the same date and venue.”
So what do you think’s going to happen? It’s only five days away. Anyone have any insight?
