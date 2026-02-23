Rumored UFC Mexico City to be moved due to security risks

“Rumors have circulated over the past 24 hours that UFC Mexico City, scheduled for Saturday, February 28, 2026, at Arena CDMX in Mexico City, could be moved or relocated because of a spike in cartel‑related violence across Mexico. However, there is no official UFC announcement indicating that the event has been relocated, and multiple outlets still list the card as slated to proceed on the same date and venue.”
- Low Kick MMA

So what do you think’s going to happen? It’s only five days away. Anyone have any insight?

If a premier event like UFC Fight Night is moving, Mexico better figure out a solution to all these cartel violence before the World Cup in less than 4 months
 
They took out one of the cartel bosses yesterday, so unfortunately events like these will be targeted for repercussions.
Could you please elaborate? I live in Guadalajara, Jalisco, basically the hometown of this cartel, he was killed about 2hrs from here, yesterday there were a LOT of incidents, but its not like cartel bombs arenas, they set buses and cars on fire, set convenience stores like 7Eleven on fire, not bombing arenas...also another thing...they are not targeting CDMX (Mexico City), which is 8hrs away from here.
probably bias because they have tickets to the event
Its facts, i live in the city with the incidents, its cartel hometown basically.
Stop with racism ;( mexico is completely safe
Its not, but its also not "randomly unsafe" like the US, we have our type of violence.
Would watch. 100%.
 
They aren't moving it. They kept holding events through COVID, they're not going to move this card. Dana is more interested in conquering the Mexican market than he is the safety of his fighters and their fans.

Maybe they can move it to Mar-a-Lago, I hear it's available and has a big lawn. Or maybe to California where "picograms" is just a four-letter word.
 
Mexico is no joke. Really not for amateurs.

I bet they would target an UFC event though, it has nothing to do with it. This cartel shit is like here in Brazil. More about vengeance against other factions or police.

No gains for them going for an international event like this.
 
