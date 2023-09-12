News * UFC merges with WWE to form TKO !

Dana White, Vince McMahon on hand to ring NYSE bell as UFC-WWE merger stock goes public

On Tuesday, Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel had the honor of ringing the bell to open trading at the New York Stock Exchange and at the same time signal the first day of public trading for the UFC-WWE merger, officially known as TKO Group Holdings, Inc (with “TKO” as its ticker symbol).

Emanuel was joined by UFC President Dana White and WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon to commemorate the historic moment, which can be watched below.

People with a brain saw the writing on the wall with the Brock/Ronda/Conor stuff.

Only getting worse. Decades of shitting on 'the boxing model' and developing a real sport ... only for Dana to then just copy it and sprinkles in WWE bullshit theatrics and 'storylines'.
 
So begins the WWE-ification of the UFC
begins? It’s been happening for years.


People with a brain saw the writing on the wall with the Brock/Ronda/Conor stuff.

Only getting worse. Decades of shitting on 'the boxing model' and developing a real sport ... only for Dana to then just copy it and sprinkles in WWE bullshit theatrics and 'storylines'.
spot on.
 
Why everyone gotta be so pessimistic? WWE has decades of proven strong business and actually makes efforts to support the people who suffer due to their time there (physically, mentally, drugs, etc.). Maybe this is a first step towards things improving for the fighters?

And yes I'm not an idiot I know this is all about $ but c'mon people have faith
 
