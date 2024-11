On Tuesday, Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel had the honor of ringing the bell to open trading at the New York Stock Exchange and at the same time signal the first day of public trading for the UFC-WWE merger, officially known as TKO Group Holdings, Inc (with “TKO” as its ticker symbol).Emanuel was joined by UFC President Dana White and WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon to commemorate the historic moment, which can be watched below.