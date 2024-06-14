  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

UFC Matchmakers Messed Up Connor's Comeback

I've been saying from the start, it should have been Connor vs Paddy.

-If Connor beats Paddy, he gets a bigger fight so the UFC get a minimum of 2 massive events from him.

-If Paddy beats Connor, they create a massive star who'll get a couple more massive events.

Chandler is (or was) a top 10 level killer. Connor's way too far gone to fight someone at that level. He would have most likely gotten pole axed.

And the problem they have with Paddy is that he's not world class, so the moment he fights a top 10 guy, he's getting wiped out.

This fight would have ensured that they maximise the possible income from these 2 fighters.
 
Conor cannot fight with the personal issues he has right now. Doesn't matter if it's CM Punk, he got the monkey on his back and until he gets it off he isn't fighting in the UFC.
 
He clearly got shook that he couldn't train properly for this fight.

Paddy's not dangerous for Connor, even if he comes in at 70% of what he was before.

The guy couldn't even put a beatdown on the corpse of Tony Ferguson.
 
Paddy I'd say is UK domestic level. And not even the best in his weight class.
 
Matchmakers have nothing to do with who Connor fights.

Connor is his own matchmaker.

He picked the shortest and most desperate LW on the roster so he could fight whenever, at whatever weight class, and bully a manlet like the good ole days.
 
This has nothing to do with Chandler and everything to do with Conor simply not being able to get in the cage, or the UFC having no faith to pay him what he costs to show up in any kind of condition to earn that check.
 
Conor vs Paddy is when he has lost a couple in a row and looks helpless. He technically only lost to Dustin 2x, which doesn't put him that far down. Chandler is a decent step below Dustin especially now, so it was the correct fight. You can put him in clown fights after he's done truly competing.
 
Conor vs Paddy would probably be pretty competitive, but is it possible for Paddy to be a bigger star in Britain? Might be the wrong mid-tier guy to launch.
 
His star's faded after the robbery against Jared (the UFC looked like they shilled a lot of people to wear his silly wigs in that event) and the poor performance against Tony.
 
