UFC Matchmakers Messed Up Connor's Comeback

I've been saying from the start, it should have been Connor vs Paddy.



-If Connor beats Paddy, he gets a bigger fight so the UFC get a minimum of 2 massive events from him.



-If Paddy beats Connor, they create a massive star who'll get a couple more massive events.



Chandler is (or was) a top 10 level killer. Connor's way too far gone to fight someone at that level. He would have most likely gotten pole axed.



And the problem they have with Paddy is that he's not world class, so the moment he fights a top 10 guy, he's getting wiped out.



This fight would have ensured that they maximise the possible income from these 2 fighters.