They barely sign anyone from other orgs these days, all they do is sign everyone from DWCS, most of them have virtually no experience and have done nothing, thats why the roster is so bloated, yes I know people will say Sean O'Malley who is very talented and champ... but how many crap fighters are on the UFC roster from DWCS, a lot of them have been cut already as well because they couldn't win. Dana was just forced to sign everyone who won in matchups that were 6-5 vs 3-3 from DWCS show, ends in the bloated roster we have now with so many mediocre fighters