UFC made Anthony Smith look like a HOF’er with their extended glaze fest…

Unwarranted co-main, extended speech after getting thrashed, hour long legend tier tribute video, perma commentary gig, etc.


All for not taking the DQ and blemishing the cash cow Jon Jones lol.


His investment looked foolish when everyone harped on him not taking the belt Aljo-style but who’s laughing now?


I thought he retired after the intruder dominated him.
 
I guess his commentary gigs and taking short notice fights pulled some strings in the company for him
 
Now, if he was a woman there would be people speculating about a sexual relationship with one of the execs, I am not saying that is the case here, but if this was a woman people would have thought thoughts. Could this all be because he did not take Jon's belt? Probably yes tbh. He's not a great analyst either lol.
 
Porier getting a small movie made for his?
 
Agreed LOL his best win is Gus at the tail end of his career. Any long time mma fan was thinking WTF??
 
Now, if he was a woman there would be people speculating about a sexual relationship with one of the execs, I am not saying that is the case here, but if this was a woman people would have thought thoughts. Could this all be because he did not take Jon's belt? Probably yes tbh. He's not a great analyst either lol.
Anthony Smith a prostitute for Dana White and Hunter Campbell confirmed
 
Lionheart is such an ill fitting nickname. He found a way to quit again like he did in most of his 22 defeats.
 
Came here tonight to say the same thing. The UFC has treated so many fighters better than him like dog shit on their way out and middle of the road Anthony Smith gets some legendary send off? Sounds like doing the right thing in that Jones fight really paid off for him. Don't get me wrong I don't hate the guy or anything i've just never thought much of him. His best wins were against guys way past their prime on their way you.
 
