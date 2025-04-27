UFC made Anthony Smith look like a HOF’er with their extended glaze fest…

Fact Checker
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Jul 23, 2022
- Messages
- 3,869
- Reaction score
- 11,580
Unwarranted co-main, extended speech after getting thrashed, hour long legend tier tribute video, perma commentary gig, etc.
All for not taking the DQ and blemishing the cash cow Jon Jones lol.
His investment looked foolish when everyone harped on him not taking the belt Aljo-style but who’s laughing now?
All for not taking the DQ and blemishing the cash cow Jon Jones lol.
His investment looked foolish when everyone harped on him not taking the belt Aljo-style but who’s laughing now?