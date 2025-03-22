  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Media UFC London predictions Thread

Made it to the O2 with my dad :cool:

1742648616294.jpeg


Really looking forward to this card and ready to see some good fights! Imo many matchups are close on paper and really hard to predict.

So I was wondering what my fellow Sherbro’s think about this edition of UFC London ?

1742648796603.jpeg


My predictions:

Kutateladze
Loughran
Bannon
Duncan
Parkin
Kavanagh
Herbert
Wood
Vucenic
McCann
Holland
Jan
Edwards

-

Looking forward to see you guys predictions!👇🏽

If you see Jones, big brother him like Aspinal did.

17249753409691.jpg
 
BoxerMaurits said:
Made it to the O2 with my dad :cool:

View attachment 1087934


Really looking forward to this card and ready to see some good fights! Imo many matchups are close on paper and really hard to predict.

So I was wondering what my fellow Sherbro’s think about this edition of UFC London ?

View attachment 1087935


My predictions:

Kutateladze
Loughran
Bannon
Duncan
Parkin
Kavanagh
Herbert
Wood
Vucenic
McCann
Holland
Jan
Edwards

-

Looking forward to see you guys predictions!👇🏽

Nice one mate! Enjoy the fights.

How much would it take for you to go streaking at the event so that we can see you on the telly?
 
Predictions:
Kutateladze
Loughran
Bannon
Duncan
Tybura
Kavanagh
Herbert
Wood
Vucenic
McCann
Holland
Ulberg
Edwards

Hope Brady wins, but lean Edwards. And love Jan or not, I think we should all have our fingers crossed that Ulberg keeps up his steam, just to make LHW more interesting for a bit.
 
You're very tall with a full head of hair, would love to see you try a new hairstyle other than the part down the middle thing.
 
I was surprised to see Holland as a dog, I think he wins.

Gunni has sick grappling but the only time Holland had issues with grappling has been with absolute monsters at 185 and Gunni could arguably make 155.

Gunni does have nice striking, especially his straight left and he has good precision and range management. But so does Holland and he's simply bigger. He will pack more of a punch and be able to take it better too.
 
Big man Lon Kavanagh? Looks like a dwarf next to you. Have fun man.
Hope Jan wins and retires like a boss.
 
