News UFC Lightweight Vinc Pichel retires from MMA

svmr_db said:




Click to expand...

My only memory of Vinc Pinchel was getting tossed around and slammed to Bolivia by Rustam Khabilov. Khabilov is like a proto-Khabib, and it's weird he hasn't fought since 2019. Also Pinchel has had himself a solid career after that rough introduction to UFC. Hope he has a comfortable retirement

52Rustam-Khabilov-vs-Vinc-Pichel-720p-HD-3-german-suplexes-copy-2.gif
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
My only memory of Vinc Pinchel was getting tossed around and slammed to Bolivia by Rustam Khabilov. Khabilov is like a proto-Khabib, and it's weird he hasn't fought since 2019. Also Pinchel has had himself a solid career after that rough introduction to UFC. Hope he has a comfortable retirement

52Rustam-Khabilov-vs-Vinc-Pichel-720p-HD-3-german-suplexes-copy-2.gif
Click to expand...

god damn beat me to it.
 
Video package incoming?

Solid win over Jim Miller probably his highlight win wise.
 
dude always looked like a LW Don Frye
great 'stache. decent fighter but went to decision a lot.
enjoy retirement!
 
Happy retirement. I always saw him as trying to swaggerjack Dan Severn but without the unstoppable world class wrestling or record. But I think he meant good. Good decision to retire at his age.
 
When I hear or see the name Vinc Pichel I always think of a buff Freddy Mercury working a job that deals with a lot of motor oil.


Anyway, happy retirement big dawg
 
Weird career, at one point he was on a 7-1 run at LW. I barely remembered him because of how inactive he was. Guess he had tons of injuries.
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
My only memory of Vinc Pinchel was getting tossed around and slammed to Bolivia by Rustam Khabilov. Khabilov is like a proto-Khabib, and it's weird he hasn't fought since 2019. Also Pinchel has had himself a solid career after that rough introduction to UFC. Hope he has a comfortable retirement

52Rustam-Khabilov-vs-Vinc-Pichel-720p-HD-3-german-suplexes-copy-2.gif
Click to expand...

For me, there are 2 memories: that one and the fact he returned from a 3 year layoff to win a fight.
For me, he should have retired after that
 
I remember him getting ragdolled by rustam khabilov that was brutal.

He should chase Tony in gfl and beat his ass and settle that personal beef
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Jackonfire
  • Poll Poll
PBP UFC Mexico - Moreno vs. Erceg Official PBP Discussion: Sat 3/29 at 4pm ET/1pm PT
112 113 114
Replies
2K
Views
24K
doozer
D

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,439
Messages
57,227,654
Members
175,592
Latest member
Thiago Carvalho

Share this page

Back
Top