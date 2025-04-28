svmr_db
Gold Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Feb 9, 2019
- Messages
- 19,355
- Reaction score
- 75,995
My only memory of Vinc Pinchel was getting tossed around and slammed to Bolivia by Rustam Khabilov. Khabilov is like a proto-Khabib, and it's weird he hasn't fought since 2019. Also Pinchel has had himself a solid career after that rough introduction to UFC. Hope he has a comfortable retirement
My only memory of Vinc Pinchel was getting tossed around and slammed to Bolivia by Rustam Khabilov. Khabilov is like a proto-Khabib, and it's weird he hasn't fought since 2019. Also Pinchel has had himself a solid career after that rough introduction to UFC. Hope he has a comfortable retirement