UFC keeps trying to feed Islam short notice fighters

The UFC keeps attempting to book Islam against short notice fighters who are obviously at a disadvantage, and the guy only fights in countries where he has an advantage in rehydration. They booked him against fat untrained volk on short notice in the rematch, then they tried to book islam vs Arman 1 month notice. Are the UFC just trying to feed islam short notice, compromised fighters at a disadvantage to build up Islams resume?
 
He won the belt then literally fought 3 months later in Australia where they decided to shorten the re-hydration time given to fighters. It was the one and only time they did that. Never did it before, haven't done it since.
 
The UFC keeps attempting to book Islam against short notice fighters who are obviously at a disadvantage, and the guy only fights in countries where he has an advantage in rehydration. They booked him against fat untrained volk on short notice in the rematch, then they tried to book islam vs Arman 1 month notice. Are the UFC just trying to feed islam short notice, compromised fighters at a disadvantage to build up Islams resume?
you are full of shit.

he didn't get 'booked' against short notice volkanovski. Oliveira pulled out because he had a cut in his face. islam was willing to face anybody, including Volk....whom he already had broken his record winstreak on Volks home turf australia.

The Islam hate on sherdog is insane. it is probably alot of hatred from khabib as well
 
i don't think arman has anything for islam.

after ufc ironically the division is pretty much cleaned up for islam and he ahsn't defended the belt once against a lw.
 
Islams title reign is just an extra long yawn for me at this point. It's putting me to sleep, just wake me up when his mommy says he can't fight anymore.
 
just a hunch but I'm guessing Islam was ready to go when he signed the "short" notice contract ... otherwise its highly unlikely he would of signed at all brotha
 
