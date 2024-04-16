UFC keeps trying to feed Islam short notice fighters

MetaIIica
The UFC keeps attempting to book Islam against short notice fighters who are obviously at a disadvantage, and the guy only fights in countries where he has an advantage in rehydration. They booked him against fat untrained volk on short notice in the rematch, then they tried to book islam vs Arman 1 month notice. Are the UFC just trying to feed islam short notice, compromised fighters at a disadvantage to build up Islams resume?