Media UFC Journey: Hermansson vs Pyfer preview

svmr_db said:
Click to expand...

I did not expect to watch the whole thing but it was well done and now I'm hyped for the fight. Pretty intense at times,and awkward. Both guys are weirdos in very different ways.
 
oski said:
Anyone know how the Joker gets through Bodybagz?

I see easy work for Pyfer with good potential for a spectacular finish.
Click to expand...
Maybe Hermansson survives a few rounds and then catches a tired Pyfer in a sub?

But most likely Pyfer lands hard early and eventually lands a fight-ending punch.
 
oski said:
Anyone know how the Joker gets through Bodybagz?
Click to expand...

By alternating wins and losses.

Screenshot-20240207-014402.png
 
Was actually a solid watch. Pyfer's Dad is scum.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JustBleed69
Green vs Hooker & Pyfer vs Craig next?
Replies
3
Views
309
BEATDOWNS
BEATDOWNS
PurpleStorm
  • Sticky
  • Poll
UFC 236 Pre-fight Discussion Hermansson vs. Pyfer Sat. Feb. 10 Prelims 4pm ET, Main 7pm ET, ESPN+
2
Replies
28
Views
432
TheToneZone
TheToneZone
UFCIsNOTRigged
Media Joe Pyfer GOES OFF at media day
Replies
16
Views
1K
svmr_db
svmr_db
Dirty Frank
Media Rise of Joe Pyfer (UFC promo)
2
Replies
26
Views
1K
KarateYeah
KarateYeah

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,905
Messages
55,035,024
Members
174,562
Latest member
homelander661

Share this page

Back
Top