UFC Johnny Walker KOd in sparring by 19 year old, 168lb boxer, Zak Chelli.

The guy literally defies physics while getting KO'd.This was posted a few weeks back I believe. Johnny will always keep getting KO'd because he hangs his hands and still hasn't learned/adjusted. Terrible IQ and defense.
One thing we can say though....nobody loses better than Johnny. His limp body is a comedic gold mine!
It's posted all the time. Still funny.This was posted a few weeks back I believe. Johnny will always keep getting KO'd because he hangs his hands and still hasn't learned/adjusted. Terrible IQ and defense.
One thing we can say though....nobody loses better than Johnny. His limp body is a comedic gold mine!
Zak Chelli is 15-3-1 now but was 19 years old and 3-0 when this happened I believe.Video is 5 years ago BTW
19 when it occurred. At least 22 since the video is 5 years old, but people say he was 19 when it happened.Zak Chelli is 27 years old.