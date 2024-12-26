UFC Johnny Walker KOd in sparring by 19 year old, 168lb boxer, Zak Chelli.

Looks like the MMA guy, who is 6'6, 220lb tried to get funny in there and the boxer took him out within 3 seconds.

 
He threw a hammer at the kid before he got slept tbf

Zak has pop in his punches though
 
This was posted a few weeks back I believe. Johnny will always keep getting KO'd because he hangs his hands and still hasn't learned/adjusted. Terrible IQ and defense.

One thing we can say though....nobody loses better than Johnny. His limp body is a comedic gold mine!
 
Johnny Walker = Slow AF, chin always UP and BACK (rather than down and forward), and he leaves his jab and even right "out there" after he punches ... basically, he is the walking-talking definition of a KO waiting to happen ... as his career continually and repeatedly proves.
 
This was posted a few weeks back I believe. Johnny will always keep getting KO'd because he hangs his hands and still hasn't learned/adjusted. Terrible IQ and defense.

One thing we can say though....nobody loses better than Johnny. His limp body is a comedic gold mine!
The guy literally defies physics while getting KO'd.
jamahal-hill-johnny-walker.gif

walker-johnny-walker-ufc-knockout-gif.gif


Against Volkan his ragdoll got reset
volkan-oezdemir-johnny-walker.gif
 
This was posted a few weeks back I believe. Johnny will always keep getting KO'd because he hangs his hands and still hasn't learned/adjusted. Terrible IQ and defense.

One thing we can say though....nobody loses better than Johnny. His limp body is a comedic gold mine!
It's posted all the time. Still funny.
 
Zak Chellios... Chev's son?
 
Dats y MMA mad dangerous fam in #PowerSlap dem do defensive sparring wif pool noodles MMA mandem livin' 20yrs behind CTE real broski look it up subconcussive blows di real killer 💯🗣️📠🚫🖨️
 
