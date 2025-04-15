UFC is unflavored sh*t right now (another rant)

The worst part? They’re prob still selling like crazy, even while pushing this low quality product. Let’s be real this isn’t a sport. It’s entertainment. And ever since they started trying to make it look like a real sport, that’s when everything started going downhill. Now it's just soulless...but people keep buying it anyway.

They put out way too many events, and people have started to normalize these garbage cards...like UFC 315, and even UFC 314 was bad. Don’t be a Dana White fanboy. This year, I haven’t watched a single full card from the prelims to the main event.

And it's not just about the downgrade in the fights..everything feels off now. Even the ceremonial weigh-ins have gone downhill. They replaced those epic soundtracks from a couple of years ago with generic trash. Everything feels so bland and uninspired.

I guess they just don’t care anymore. But because they have the privilege of having no real competition in the market, they can do whatever the hell they want.
 
and even UFC 314 was bad
cheryl-cole-right.gif
 
I didn't think UFC 314 was that bad? The big problem is that top fighters are now fighting less than twice a year. Randy Couture and Chuck Liddell used to fight 3 times a year 20 years ago. Now you see top fighters tending towards fighting every ~8 months.

Islam Makhachev has only fought 3 times in the last 2 years since UFC 294. Topuria immediately took 8 months between fights after winning the title, and now he's vacated due to his disinterest in staying active. Jon Jones is the worst offender with 1 title defense in over 2 years since winning the title.

The UFC needs to be able to stack cards with 2x title fights on a regular basis to make cards compelling. But in order to do that, they need their champions fighting every 6 months.
 
I enjoy modern UFC. Maybe you should find a new viewing pleasure if you feel that strongly against it
 
314 was comparable to best cards in any year in practice. Played out as good as any card can perform. Or show me a better card and I tell you why its shit. Not pride stuff as I cant bash the nostalgia in those.

If anything its a shame we cant get more of these.
 
and even UFC 314 was bad. Don’t be a Dana White fanboy. This year, I haven’t watched a single full card from the prelims to the main event.
this is a you problem. Generally you are right the quality of this product has degraded significantly, but 314 was atleast an okay card.

The fact you haven't watched a single card top top bottom this year probably means you're not qualified to discuss the topic
 
Fighting nerds are basically the spiritual successor to Chute boxe, and people still manage to complain.
 
I expected that reaction from the upcoming UFC 315. But 314 was really solid.
 
