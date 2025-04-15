UFC is unflavored sh*t right now (another rant)

The worst part? They’re prob still selling like crazy, even while pushing this low quality product. Let’s be real this isn’t a sport. It’s entertainment. And ever since they started trying to make it look like a real sport, that’s when everything started going downhill. Now it's just soulless...but people keep buying it anyway.



They put out way too many events, and people have started to normalize these garbage cards...like UFC 315, and even UFC 314 was bad. Don’t be a Dana White fanboy. This year, I haven’t watched a single full card from the prelims to the main event.



And it's not just about the downgrade in the fights..everything feels off now. Even the ceremonial weigh-ins have gone downhill. They replaced those epic soundtracks from a couple of years ago with generic trash. Everything feels so bland and uninspired.



I guess they just don’t care anymore. But because they have the privilege of having no real competition in the market, they can do whatever the hell they want.