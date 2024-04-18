UFC is still disrespecting Jose Aldo's legacy till this day

AldoStillGoat

AldoStillGoat

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Oct 15, 2016
Messages
3,263
Reaction score
6,704
#1 They keep spouting off some new bullshit everyday about this new guy being the GOAT that guy being the new GOAT... all for the purposes of marketing. Aldo has 7 UFC title defenses and 2 of those came in the WEC which they acquired... how the fuck can anyone but this guy be the GOAT of the FW division? One day Dana is on Volk's jock the next day he's riding Max saying he's the FW goat.

#2 I just checked the main card of UFC 301 in Brazil and they put Jose Aldo as the co main event under Pantoja. Are you fucking kidding me? Aldo is a legend and most people that will fill that stadium will be there to watch him not Pantoja.

#3 They never gave him any big money fights... they just gave him killer after killer after killer. Even when he wanted to move up to fight for the LW title they never let him... he could have been a double champ (the first?).

How they treated Jose Aldo is unjust.. throw him a god damn bone for Christ sake. This is all happening because he never wanted to promote his fights and instead was a silent killer. So they fed him to the dogs.

#ALDOSTILLGOAT

1713460176608.jpeg
 
Because there really is no such thing as a 'GOAT' over time, just the best fighters of their generation.

Max absolutely molly-whopped Aldo twice, and defended the belt for years himself. Alex beat Aldo, and also beat Max.

There is no singular GOAT, its impossible to line up.

Aldo is one of the best featherweight fighters of all time. So are Max and Alex.
 
rjmbrd said:
Because there really is no such thing as a 'GOAT' over time, just the best fighters of their generation.

Max absolutely molly-whopped Aldo twice, and defended the belt for years himself. Alex beat Aldo, and also beat Max.

There is no singular GOAT, its impossible to line up.

Aldo is one of the best featherweight fighters of all time. So are Max and Alex.
Click to expand...

He defended 5x. Aldo defended the belt 9x if you count the WEC.

Max could move up in weight and hang with the top from LW while Aldo was forced to move down from FW to go for the title.

Max has a bigger frame and is 5 years younger... him beating Aldo takes nothing away from Aldo's FW greatness
 
AldoStillGoat said:
He defended 5x. Aldo defended the belt 9x if you count the WEC.

Max could move up in weight and hang with the top from LW while Aldo was forced to move down from FW to go for the title.

Max has a bigger frame and is 5 years younger... him beating Aldo takes nothing away from Aldo's FW greatness
Click to expand...


Max beating the absolute shit out of Aldo twice should probably be a factor, since they were both career featherweights.

That is why there is no such thing as a literal 'GOAT' its just marketing.

Aldo is a legend and one of the best to ever do it. So are Max and Alex.
 
I do think he’s one of the FW GOATs but I’d put Max above him skill wise. I think Max and Volk beat Aldo at any point in his career, I think they beat better competition and more skilled featherweights too
 
skylolow said:
They are promoters first and foremost, don't take it personally and I highly doubt Aldo does either. Just marketing going on that is all.
Click to expand...

giphy.gif
 
I love Aldo, one of the most skilled and talented fighters ever. There seems to be a new "p4p greatest fighter ever" every other month in UFC these days, its beyond cringe. I think its just a huge lack of stars and the belts are passed around like confetti, so they have to come up with these hyperbole things about everyone.

I want to see fighters prove it and earn it over a long time, too many flash in the pans these days, zero title defenses and they want these so called "superfights", its so lame. Guys like Aldo proved it over a long time and had long title reigns and fought all the best number 1 contenders. Like a champion is supposed to do.

I still don't think he should have retired, happy he is coming back now. I thought he looked really good in his last fights, he was 3-1 in his last 4 fights and that one loss too Merab was not even a "fight" it was pathetic and really bad. I wish Aldo just had a bit more output and he would have won that fight
 
rjmbrd said:
Because there really is no such thing as a 'GOAT' over time, just the best fighters of their generation.

Max absolutely molly-whopped Aldo twice, and defended the belt for years himself. Alex beat Aldo, and also beat Max.

There is no singular GOAT, its impossible to line up.

Aldo is one of the best featherweight fighters of all time. So are Max and Alex.
Click to expand...
Maybe we should call them gote. Greatest of their Era. Trade mark by me if it hasn't been already.
 
They do that for every division, every guy on the spot is "one of the GOAT", always, thing is...the sport is still new to be declaring GOAT's left and right, FW division is younger than the UFC.
 
AldoStillGoat said:
#1 They keep spouting off some new bullshit everyday about this new guy being the GOAT that guy being the new GOAT... all for the purposes of marketing. Aldo has 7 UFC title defenses and 2 of those came in the WEC which they acquired... how the fuck can anyone but this guy be the GOAT of the FW division? One day Dana is on Volk's jock the next day he's riding Max saying he's the FW goat.

#2 I just checked the main card of UFC 301 in Brazil and they put Jose Aldo as the co main event under Pantoja. Are you fucking kidding me? Aldo is a legend and most people that will fill that stadium will be there to watch him not Pantoja.

#3 They never gave him any big money fights... they just gave him killer after killer after killer. Even when he wanted to move up to fight for the LW title they never let him... he could have been a double champ (the first?).

How they treated Jose Aldo is unjust.. throw him a god damn bone for Christ sake. This is all happening because he never wanted to promote his fights and instead was a silent killer. So they fed him to the dogs.

#ALDOSTILLGOAT

View attachment 1040358
Click to expand...
C'mon man, Aldo isn't a PPV headliner at this point he hasn't fought in the UFC in years. Pantoja is a defending champion. Of course he's going to headline the card.

Aldo has always been treated MORE than fairly. He never got the LW title shot because he's unreliable. this cannot be debated, there is no long reigning champ that is less reliable than Aldo. He pulled out of events CONSTANTLY (caused the Second Event cancellation of all time) during his title reign, Can't imagine why they would EVER want someone like that to have one title. Let alone two.
 
Sherdog does this all the time so why not?

*A fight happens*


Sherdog: does this fight destroy _____legacy?
 
if aldo spoke english he would be seen more favorably

unfortunately to the majority of the low information mainstream fans aldo's career is seen to be on par with someone like rda.

i agree with op.... it is extremely disrespectful and disappointing how his career is viewed. Also fuck joe rogan for tainting his career with steroid accusations to build up connor.
 
rjmbrd said:
Because there really is no such thing as a 'GOAT' over time, just the best fighters of their generation.

Max absolutely molly-whopped Aldo twice, and defended the belt for years himself. Alex beat Aldo, and also beat Max.

There is no singular GOAT, its impossible to line up.

Aldo is one of the best featherweight fighters of all time. So are Max and Alex.
Click to expand...
I think this is the view I'm going to end my opinion at. It's not fair to compare skills of a prime 2024 fighter to a prime 2000 fighter. The skills and strategies aren't the same and some things didn't even exist then that are prevalent now. And really, I don't really give a damn anymore who's the best.
 
ipowerslapmywife said:
I do think he’s one of the FW GOATs but I’d put Max above him skill wise. I think Max and Volk beat Aldo at any point in his career, I think they beat better competition and more skilled featherweights too
Click to expand...
Prime Mendes vs. Volk would have been interesting. It would either be a murder or an extremely tight split decision.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,605
Messages
55,430,099
Members
174,775
Latest member
shawn_bogart

Share this page

Back
Top