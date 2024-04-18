UFC is still disrespecting Jose Aldo's legacy till this day

#1 They keep spouting off some new bullshit everyday about this new guy being the GOAT that guy being the new GOAT... all for the purposes of marketing. Aldo has 7 UFC title defenses and 2 of those came in the WEC which they acquired... how the fuck can anyone but this guy be the GOAT of the FW division? One day Dana is on Volk's jock the next day he's riding Max saying he's the FW goat.#2 I just checked the main card of UFC 301 in Brazil and they put Jose Aldo as the co main event under Pantoja. Are you fucking kidding me? Aldo is a legend and most people that will fill that stadium will be there to watch him not Pantoja.#3 They never gave him any big money fights... they just gave him killer after killer after killer. Even when he wanted to move up to fight for the LW title they never let him... he could have been a double champ (the first?).How they treated Jose Aldo is unjust.. throw him a god damn bone for Christ sake. This is all happening because he never wanted to promote his fights and instead was a silent killer. So they fed him to the dogs.