With their content, what I mean is that UFC is in a place it has never been before, a place that most people have never been to and know nothing about and they will not tell anyone shit about the place and instead just do the good old media day and some interviews and that's it

Why don't they send out one of their camera crews to do a tour of the city? Have a fighter walk around and try some food, check out some culture, show us the sights

UFC should do more shit like that but they're so stuck in the same old shit they've always done.

Anyways here's some photos of Baku which is pretty beautiful

Baku-blend-Azerbaijan-skyscrapers-buildings.jpg

old-city-baku.jpg


azkebabs-11.jpeg


shutterstock_638583610.jpg
 
