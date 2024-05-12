BoxerMaurits
Those asian tuf series should be hosted in Vegas. Let them asians roam the strip clubs. The world isn't just about A-cups.Yeah the problem is I'm sure I heard that before.
The Apex is straight ass.
There are so many small arenas in the United States, the Apex should exclusively house DWCS and Road to UFC type cards.
Even a crowd of 4,000 would feel like a major improvement.
If Dana comes through on this, GREAT.