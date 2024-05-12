News UFC is getting rid of Apex events this year, per Dana White

Good move?

  • Total voters
    25
Pechan said:
<DontBelieve1>
Click to expand...

Yeah the problem is I'm sure I heard that before.

The Apex is straight ass.

There are so many small arenas in the United States, the Apex should exclusively house DWCS and Road to UFC type cards.

Even a crowd of 4,000 would feel like a major improvement.

If Dana comes through on this, GREAT.
 
That's not really what he said smh

He said they want to get out more but didn't say they're stopping completely



That being said, the fact there's a WWE event being run there in June is interesting. Wouldn't be shocked if WWE moved NXT weekly events there but at the same time they have so many people based in FL right now
 
I enjoyed the apex when they first began. The sound of the hits was great. But it’s over stayed it’s welcome and frequency.

With as many cards as they do, a ppv a month. 2 road fight nights to smaller venues. 1 apex would be a more fitting schedule since we’re stuck with over saturation of ufc events and a bloated roster we can’t keep up with
 
Siver! said:
Yeah the problem is I'm sure I heard that before.

The Apex is straight ass.

There are so many small arenas in the United States, the Apex should exclusively house DWCS and Road to UFC type cards.

Even a crowd of 4,000 would feel like a major improvement.

If Dana comes through on this, GREAT.
Click to expand...
Those asian tuf series should be hosted in Vegas. Let them asians roam the strip clubs. The world isn't just about A-cups.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Black Leprechaun
News UFC implementing new APEX ticket policy to be more "family friendly" atmosphere, begins this weekend
2 3 4
Replies
78
Views
3K
SenorFranko
SenorFranko
Poirierfan
  • Poll
Apex cards
4 5 6
Replies
103
Views
3K
DizzyKronic
DizzyKronic

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,066
Messages
55,536,323
Members
174,820
Latest member
Víctor Hugo Teco

Share this page

Back
Top