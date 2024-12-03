UFC is ded

Pro wrestlers are 2nd tier warriors. Goes like this:

1-Real fighters(UFC)
2-Pretend fighters(WWE)
3-Keyboard fighters(Sherdog)
 
Roman Reigns is, of course, a fictional character. It's extremely doubtful that Leati Joseph Anoaʻi beats up any UFC heavyweights.
 
