So what do you think? What are their plans?
No it wouldn't. Khamzat would choke Pereira out in the 1st round. And yall would be amazed Khamzat did the unthinkable by beating Pereira so easilyChimaev via Poatan would be an interesting fight... but Alex is a huge dude...
The UFC giving us the fights we want.I assume they’ll look to book him in Abu Dhabi against DDP or Sean. If the UFC is asking this though, maybe they have other plans. Plus Alex recently said “it’s not Ankalaev”. Hopefully the UFC isn’t stupid enough to make that fight but maybe they are.
The timing isn't rightChimaev via Poatan would be an interesting fight... but Alex is a huge dude...
#dontbescaredhomieuntil he can fight in the US he doesnt deserve a title shot. and he isnt just banned in the US. he is barred entry in the US, Australia, and the UK.
pretty sure those are the 3 biggest markets for the UFC.......
That fight is in Vegas and Khammy can't get into the US. So unless Trump pulls some magic favours for Dana it won't be that.winner of dricus/sean is obvious, July international fight week PPV seems like when it's gonna happen since I don't know what else can headline that card, Jones fighting tom is up in the air and no one else is interesting enough to headline. Ilia would likely have a fight before then, same with pereira
whats there to be scared of? i just prefer fighters to be able to fight more than once a year. and also prefer fighters to fight in more places other than one location where judges are way way more biased than in america and europe. there has been 2-3 blown decisions on nearly every fight card out of the middle east. at least in america the bad decisions can go either way, in the middle east the bad decisions always favor fighters of a certain background.. always....
I mean Dana appears to be buddies with Trump… campaigned for him… I am thinking he can get it done.That fight is in Vegas and Khammy can't get into the US. So unless Trump pulls some magic favours for Dana it won't be that.