Media UFC is asking you who Chimaev will fight on their YT!

Who is Chimaev gonna fight next?

  • Total voters
    23
  • This poll will close: .
I'm sure they'll fake the votes to get Pereira/Khamzat going as soon as possible.
 
I assume they’ll look to book him in Abu Dhabi against DDP or Sean. If the UFC is asking this though, maybe they have other plans. Plus Alex recently said “it’s not Ankalaev”. Hopefully the UFC isn’t stupid enough to make that fight but maybe they are.
 
Chimaev via Poatan would be an interesting fight... but Alex is a huge dude...
 
All the casuals will pick Pereira since that's the most popular choice. So yes it's going to be Pereira because they gonna sacrifice him for Khamzat lol
 
Contempt said:
Chimaev via Poatan would be an interesting fight... but Alex is a huge dude...
Click to expand...
No it wouldn't. Khamzat would choke Pereira out in the 1st round. And yall would be amazed Khamzat did the unthinkable by beating Pereira so easily
 
Anything other than Strickland/DDP winner is a waste of time right now. Beating Whittaker = Title shot.
 
Gabe said:
I assume they’ll look to book him in Abu Dhabi against DDP or Sean. If the UFC is asking this though, maybe they have other plans. Plus Alex recently said “it’s not Ankalaev”. Hopefully the UFC isn’t stupid enough to make that fight but maybe they are.
Click to expand...
The UFC giving us the fights we want.
 
until he can fight in the US he doesnt deserve a title shot. and he isnt just banned in the US. he is barred entry in the US, Australia, and the UK.
pretty sure those are the 3 biggest markets for the UFC.......
 
He isnt active enough, waiting for DDP vs Strickland winner fits his usual timeline, even when he took NO damage.
 
witt1021 said:
until he can fight in the US he doesnt deserve a title shot. and he isnt just banned in the US. he is barred entry in the US, Australia, and the UK.
pretty sure those are the 3 biggest markets for the UFC.......
Click to expand...
#dontbescaredhomie
 
Voted Alex because that's what I'm hoping for.
 
winner of dricus/sean is obvious, July international fight week PPV seems like when it's gonna happen since I don't know what else can headline that card, Jones fighting tom is up in the air and no one else is interesting enough to headline. Ilia would likely have a fight before then, same with pereira
 
As long as it's a title shot, I don't care who it is.
 
Sean Chowdhury said:
winner of dricus/sean is obvious, July international fight week PPV seems like when it's gonna happen since I don't know what else can headline that card, Jones fighting tom is up in the air and no one else is interesting enough to headline. Ilia would likely have a fight before then, same with pereira
Click to expand...
That fight is in Vegas and Khammy can't get into the US. So unless Trump pulls some magic favours for Dana it won't be that.
 
HHJ said:
#dontbescaredhomie
Click to expand...
whats there to be scared of? i just prefer fighters to be able to fight more than once a year. and also prefer fighters to fight in more places other than one location where judges are way way more biased than in america and europe. there has been 2-3 blown decisions on nearly every fight card out of the middle east. at least in america the bad decisions can go either way, in the middle east the bad decisions always favor fighters of a certain background.. always....
 
dipstickjimmy said:
That fight is in Vegas and Khammy can't get into the US. So unless Trump pulls some magic favours for Dana it won't be that.
Click to expand...
I mean Dana appears to be buddies with Trump… campaigned for him… I am thinking he can get it done.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Unheralded Truth
Media Chimaev says he's going to UFC 312 as a guest fighter!
Replies
18
Views
816
Flower2dPeople
Flower2dPeople
L
What did Imavov's corner refer to when they told him between rounds "do what you did to Chimaev"?
Replies
4
Views
502
Greyscale
Greyscale
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Who should Khamzat Chimaev fight next?
2
Replies
35
Views
888
Chayanne
Chayanne

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,342
Messages
56,705,458
Members
175,363
Latest member
WesleySnipes

Share this page

Back
Top