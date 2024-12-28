whats there to be scared of? i just prefer fighters to be able to fight more than once a year. and also prefer fighters to fight in more places other than one location where judges are way way more biased than in america and europe. there has been 2-3 blown decisions on nearly every fight card out of the middle east. at least in america the bad decisions can go either way, in the middle east the bad decisions always favor fighters of a certain background.. always....