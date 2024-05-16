The Indian fighters would just end up asking the ring girls for pictures of bobs and vagene.This would be the dopest thing ever of done right. They have the money and infastructure for it. They have the pool of fighters . The world has no idea about the awesomeness of Indian MMA
Definite need, but even then I think it's gotta be more. I frankly don't believe Ilia when he says there's a date for UFC Spain already. We had 3 African-born champs calling for an event to hit somewhere in that continent and it never happened.I'm not too familiar with India and how important combat sports are there, but having a top ranked fighter whose Indian would be the first step, just like every other country.
It's probably easier to host events in some countries than others. Certain African countries might lack the necessary administrative setup and have issues with corruption.I guess the good news about holding an event in India is if any of the fighters drink the water, they won't have to worry about making weight later
Plus, UFC is in league with WWE now and they just abandoned any hope of returning to their own failed India initiative