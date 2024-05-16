Mohawk Banditó said: I guess the good news about holding an event in India is if any of the fighters drink the water, they won't have to worry about making weight later





Definite need, but even then I think it's gotta be more. I frankly don't believe Ilia when he says there's a date for UFC Spain already. We had 3 African-born champs calling for an event to hit somewhere in that continent and it never happened.



Plus, UFC is in league with WWE now and they just abandoned any hope of returning to their own failed India initiative Click to expand...

It's probably easier to host events in some countries than others. Certain African countries might lack the necessary administrative setup and have issues with corruption.I'm not very familiar with the culture and popularity of combat sports in South Asia. I know it’s a big deal in East Asia, which is why I think we'll see a surge of Chinese champions in the next 10-20 years.SFL used to be a big pro MMA organization in India until it stopped in 2018. To build talent, it’s crucial for local promoters to put on a lot of amateur and professional events. This gives fighters the chance to compete and improve. And maybe one day, India will produce a star who could succeed internationally, sign with the UFC, and introduce UFC to India. But, it starts with local promoters.